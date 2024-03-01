Rolls-Royce shines the spotlight on its top dealers from around the world

Rolls-Royce honoured its best global dealerships of 2023 at a glittering ceremony in Singapore.

The Goodwood-based luxury car maker presented its annual Global Dealer Awards on Wednesday (Feb 28) to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding performance by the individual dealer partners.

Categories focused on business objectives, brand communications and customer service, with Rolls-Royce saying its global network of dealers was ‘critical in delivering the marque’s Inspiring Greatness strategy’.

The Prague and Dubai showrooms were named joint winners of the Dealer of the Year title, while their Tokyo counterpart scooped two awards.

The trophies were presented by Rolls‑Royce Motor Cars CEO Chris Brownridge, who said: ‘Our dealer partners play a crucial role in delivering a unique and unparalleled level of service to our highly discerning clients.

‘The success of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is testament to their incredible level of dedication, hard work and attention to detail.

‘They apply their deep understanding of their local market to offer a hyper-personalised client experience that is commensurate for a true House of Luxury.’

He added: ‘These awards are the perfect opportunity for me to meet many of our dealer partners for the first time, face to face.

‘To hold this event in Singapore – an increasingly popular hub for our clients and luxury brands – signals the importance of the region to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

‘My sincere thanks and compliments to all our worthy winners.’

Rolls-Royce 2023 Global Dealer Awards winners

Dealer of the Year (joint winners): Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Prague and AGMC Dubai

Sales Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Istanbul

Ownership Services Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Shanghai Puxi

Provenance Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Tokyo

Bespoke Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Tokyo

Win two tickets to Car Dealer Live



To win two tickets to next week’s Car Dealer Live event simply answer the questions and provide your name and email address. The draw will take place on March 5.



Fill in the survey here. Car Dealer is conducting a short five-question survey on your thoughts on finance provider Black Horse.To win two tickets to next week’s Car Dealer Live event simply answer the questions and provide your name and email address. The draw will take place on March 5.

Whispers Dealer of the Year Award: AGMC

Client Engagement Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Riyadh

Pictured at top receiving their trophies as joint dealers of the year are representatives from the Prague and Dubai showrooms