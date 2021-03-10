Citroen has added Rowcliffes Yeovil to its UK retailer network.

The Somerset showroom and service centre is operated by the CSM Group and is part of the French manufacturer’s Advance UK expansion plans for this year, which were announced last October.

It’s the group’s first Citroen showroom, joining fellow Stellantis brand Vauxhall, and sees a three-car showroom extension added to the Vauxhall offering.

There are eight workshop bays as well, including an MOT bay.

Click-and-collect and home deliveries are currently being offered for new and used vehicle customers until showrooms are allowed to reopen in England on April 12.

Rowcliffes Yeovil also has a reserve-and-collect service, with a test drive when available, as well as video meetings to show potential buyers the vehicles and showroom and cover all aspects of the sale.

Citroen UK managing director Eurig Druce said: ‘The Yeovil site is part of our planned expansion during 2021, filling open points across the UK.

‘The Advance UK plan promised a host of new dealer appointments, and despite the challenges of the latest Covid-19 lockdowns, we continue to see new investors confidently joining the Citroen team.

‘We are excited to work with the CSM Group, and have full confidence that their support will lead to great success for their new Yeovil retailer.’

David Malcolm, CSM Group general manager, commented: ‘The new partnership with Citroen is a perfect fit for the group due to the close ties with our franchise partner Vauxhall.

‘It will give our customers past, present and future a one-stop shop to explore the fantastic new ranges of vehicles from both franchise partners at one facility.’

He added: ‘We will cover the area from Street to south of Dorchester from our Yeovil facility and look forward to welcoming the current Citroen customers from these areas.

‘The new ranges of Citroen vehicles really are inspiring and cutting-edge, with reliability built in.

‘We are looking forward to inviting everyone into the new showroom when we are allowed by the government, and we look forward to a long, fruitful relationship with Citroen”.