Shanty Christmas to you! Dealership sales director helps raise money for RNLI with group’s festive nautical song

  • Livery Dole sales director Joe Chatting is part of shanty band The Out of Tunas
  • They’ve released a single called Shanty Christmas to raise charity funds
  • Money will go to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution
Time 8:06 am, December 10, 2022

The sales director of an Isuzu car dealership in Exeter is spearheading an initiative to raise money for the RNLI with a festive sea shanty.

Joe Chatting, who works at Livery Dole, is a member of The Out of Tunas, which was formed earlier this year.

The Maidencombe-based group have released a single entitled Shanty Christmas in aid of the RNLI, with the amalgamation of nautical and festive lyrics giving a glimpse into the life of a sailor during Christmas.

The accompanying music video shows the group as they connect with family and friends – and even have a visit from Santa.

Chatting said: ‘Initially, this group was a way for us all to meet up once a week and check in on each other’s well-being.

‘After more than doubling in members and getting a few local gigs, it became clear that we had the potential to not only help a fantastic cause but also generate some Christmas cheer by producing this single.

‘Any money made for the RNLI as a result of this song will be a huge success for us all.’

Livery Dole Isuzu Out of Tunas

The Out of Tunas, with Joe Chatting second from left

Graham Joll, Isuzu UK’s regional sales manager for the south, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see team members at our dealerships pushing such creative and charitable endeavours.

‘It’s such an honourable cause that needs all the support it can get.’

The single is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

Livery Dole was established in 1923 and is one of only a few independently owned dealerships left in the south-west.

It took on the Isuzu UK brand in 2021 after Mitsubishi withdrew from new car sales in the UK.

