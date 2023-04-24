Shoreham Vehicle Auctions raises more than £40,000 for children’s hospice with week of special sales

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions raised more than £40,000 for a children’s hospice during a charity sales week.

Three special sales were held, with dealers donating customer part-exchange vehicles to auction off as well as making pledges to support families using Chestnut Tree House’s facilities.

A total of £40,126 was raised, with 17 part-ex cars auctioned and £1,500 the highest price bid for a 57-plate Fiat Panda.

The auction house has now been able to give the Arundel hospice £271,000 since it began supporting it in 2011, thanks to kind-hearted dealers across the south coast.

Alex Wright, Shoreham Vehicle Auctions’ MD, said: ‘Once again, the warmth and generosity of the motor trade has been overwhelming.

‘The auctions were a huge success as our buyers and vendors have grown very fond of supporting such a great cause.

‘A big thank-you from all of us at Shoreham Vehicle Auctions.’

A hospice spokeswoman said: ‘We are so proud to be working with Shoreham, as they have supported us consistently for over a decade.

‘This included during the pandemic period when all charities experienced a tough time.

‘We were proud to welcome Alex as a charity patron last year and we look forward to continuing to work with the SVA team for many years to come.’

Chestnut Tree House currently cares for around 300 children and young adults who have life-limiting conditions.

Its daily running costs top £10,000, for which it relies on public donations and events such as Shoreham Vehicle Auctions’ special sales.