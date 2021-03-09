Order books open this week for Skoda’s new pure-electric Enyaq iV SUV, with prices kicking off at £31,085 (after the government grant).

From tomorrow, customers can choose from two battery options, a new range structure, and a new finance offer called Lease&Care.

Skoda has ditched the traditional trim structure, instead letting customers choose the battery size and then giving the option of interior designs and equipment packs.

The entry-level Enyaq gets a 62kWh battery capacity and 177bhp motor, with prices starting at £31,085 and offering a claimed range of 256 miles.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, climate control and an infotainment system with a 13-inch screen and on-board sat nav. This entry model is only available with the ‘Lodge’ interior design.

The larger 82kWh battery, with a 201bhp motor and 333-mile range, start at £35,950 after the grant. Standard equipment includes chrome detailing, front parking sensors, heated leather steering wheel, and a different 19-inch alloy wheel design. This model also gives the option to upgrade to one of the other interior designs, called Lodge, Lounge, Suite or ecoSuite.

The new Lease&Care finance offer has been designed specifically for electric vehicles. Customers choose an initial deposit, state their annual mileage and then select the length of the term to determine the monthly cost. They can then add aftersales packages on top of this.

An optional rent-a-car allowance can also be added for £16 a month, which gives access to a non-electric rental car for six days a year.

Skoda has partnered with green energy supplier Octopus Energy, to give the equivalent of 7,500 miles of free electric miles to those who switch to a dual fuel home energy supply.