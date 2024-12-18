Small Cars Direct – Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars Winner 2024

This year’s Used Car Dealership award winner in the under 50 cars category was Small Cars Direct.

The business, based in New Milton, Hampshire, impressed judges with its exceptional customer service and well-presented stock.

Customers rave about the specialist used car dealer too, with plenty of five star reviews across Google and Auto Trader.

Small Cars Direct sells a wide range of small and affordable cars, that are prepared with care.

Alex Bradley, owner of Small Cars Direct, said: ‘I think this is such a tough industry to be a part of and also to be successful in.

‘To actually have the recognition of your peers is so important and actually makes all the hard moments of the year completely worth it.

‘There are 14,000 dealerships in the UK so to be the best in category really is something.’

Crompton Way Motors

Paragon Cars London

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Quattro Tech Cars

Small Cars Direct

When asked what the secret to their success is, Jon Snell, sales manager at Small Cars Direct, said: It’s down to a combination of things really.

It’s teamwork, it’s being business focussed, its having responsibilities and everyone doing their bits behind the scenes.

‘It’s definitely a team effort. 100%.’

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Having personally visited Alex at his site before, I’ve seen what a lot of effort he and the team put into every part of the sales process.

‘Our mystery shoppers were extremely impressed with the service they got and the reviews show that customers love Small Cars Direct.

‘The whole team should be so proud. This is a seriously tough category and standing out is hard!’

TV host and Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer added: ‘This category is always one of the toughest with so many car dealers out there competing at this size.

‘Small Cars Direct has worked out a niche that works well for them and it’s clearly impressing customers too.

‘Well done to the whole team – you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved tonight!’

Pictured above: L-R Blackhorse CEO Tim Smith, Small Cars Direct’s Lisa Bradley, Alex Bradley, Jon Snell, and host Mike Brewer