Standout performers recognised at Citroen UK Excellence Awards

THE UK’s top Citroen dealers and individuals have been celebrated by the manufacturer for their contributions in 2019.

The annual Excellence Awards ceremony – held at Jurys Inn, Hinckley – also provided the first formal engagement for Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s newly appointed managing director, to address and recognise the achievements of the network.

He was supported by a host of Citroen and Groupe PSA executives as 31 awards were presented for achievements across a number of areas, including sales, aftersales, customer experience and marketing.

The biggest award of the night – Citroen Dealer of the Year – was presented to Elim Citroen of Anglesey, while Sportif Citroen Aylesbury walked away with three awards recognising its efforts in sales, marketing and aftersales customer experience.

Druce, pictured, said: ‘The Citroen Excellence Awards gives us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate success with our dealer partners. Behind every business are individuals working hard daily and delivering outstanding results. Together we form Team Citroen.’

The full list of winners across all the categories was as follows:

Best Sales Team North – Robins and Day Manchester

Best Sales Team South – Sportif Citroen Aylesbury

Best Retail Sales Team North – Park’s East Kilbride

Best Retail Sales Team South – Robins and Day Romford

New Car Retail Sales Person of the Year North – Daniel Cheng

New Car Retail Sales Person of the Year South – Dami Ojo

Business Centre of the Year – Perrys Barnsley

Sales Administrator of the Year North – Ann Mingins

Sales Administrator of the Year South – Hollie Newins

Zone Manager of the Year – Paul Standish

Best Sales Customer Experience Improvement – Arnold Clark Armadale

Best Sales Customer Experience North – Town Centre Automobiles, Sunderland

Best Sales Customer Experience South – Arbury Nuneaton

Best Aftersales Customer Experience Improvement, Small Dealer – Central Garage (Newport)

Best Aftersales Customer Experience Improvement, Large Dealer – Evans Halshaw Leeds

Best Aftersales Customer Experience, Small Dealer – Wilmoths Folkestone

Best Aftersales Customer Experience, Large Dealer – Sportif Citroen Aylesbury

Service Team of the Year North – Swansway Garages

Service Team of the Year South – Robins and Day Hatfield

Highest PSAF PCP Retail Finance League 1 – Wingrove West Road, Newcastle upon Tyne

Highest PSAF PCP Retail Finance League 2 – JC Halliday and Sons, Londonderry

Highest Used PSAF Finance Cases League 1 – Bassetts Swansea

Highest Used PSAF Finance Cases League 2 – Evans Halshaw Darlington

Free2Move Engagement – Robins and Day London West

Social Media Marketing National – Robins and Day Morden

Social Media Marketing Regional – W R Davies (Stafford)

Social Media Marketing Independent – Sportif Citroen Aylesbury

Most Improved Dealer Marketing – Robinsons Citroen Peterborough

New Dealer Partner – Sherwoods Gateshead

Biggest Dealer Improvement – Donnelly Brothers Bangor

Citroen Dealer of the Year – Elim Citroen Anglesey

