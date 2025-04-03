Stay ahead of the curve by downloading the WSG Market View Report for FREE

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has launched its first-ever Market View Report, a comprehensive analysis tackling some of the most pressing challenges in the automotive industry today.

Packed with exclusive data and expert insights, the report is an indispensable resource for dealers looking to adapt, thrive and future-proof their business in an evolving market.

Developed in collaboration with industry leaders including Carwow, Loveelectric, The Motor Ombudsman, Bumper and GSF Car Parts, the report offers invaluable guidance to help dealerships optimise their strategies, enhance customer satisfaction and drive profitability.

Key highlights include:

The EV landscape – Explore the latest EV warranty trends, adoption patterns and most common disputes in 2024.

– Explore the latest EV warranty trends, adoption patterns and most common disputes in 2024. Reliability insights – A deep dive into the performance of the UK’s 22 leading car manufacturers, revealing the top 3 most common warranty issues and average claim costs for each.

– A deep dive into the performance of the UK’s 22 leading car manufacturers, revealing the top 3 most common warranty issues and average claim costs for each. The UK’s 20 most reliable used cars by model – Discover which models minimise the risk of post-sale repairs and maximise customer confidence.

– Discover which models minimise the risk of post-sale repairs and maximise customer confidence. The most searched-for cars of 2024 – A data-driven look at the vehicles capturing consumer interest, provided by Carwow.

Armed with WSG’s exclusive reliability data, dealers can refine their stocking strategy, ensuring they align with customer demand, boost sales and minimise financial risk.

Unlock the insights that drive success

The WSG Market View Report is more than just a snapshot of the industry—it’s a strategic tool designed to help automotive professionals stay ahead of the curve.

You can download the report for FREE on the WSG website.

Maximising sales with reliable vehicles

Stocking high-reliability models is a strategic advantage that enhances customer satisfaction, reduces warranty claims and minimises returns — solidifying the dealership’s reputation for quality and trust.

Vehicles known for durability and low maintenance costs not only appeal to discerning buyers but also maintain stronger resale values, making them highly desirable for trade-ins and pre-owned sales.

In contrast, unreliable or less popular models can ‘linger on the lot’, tying up valuable capital and increasing holding costs.

By prioritising dependable and in-demand vehicles, dealerships can streamline aftersales service expenses, optimise inventory turnover and foster long-term customer loyalty.

Moreover, vehicles with a reputation for reliability tend to hold their value longer, ensuring more predictable pricing and greater profitability.

Competitive edge over rivals

A deep understanding of which used models hold their value empowers dealers to offer competitive trade-in prices while safeguarding profitability.

By prioritising brands with a strong reputation for reliability, dealers can attract quality-conscious buyers who seek long-term value and performance, ultimately strengthening customer trust and driving repeat business.

Electrified vehicles – key insights

The report findings reveal a significant disparity in the average claim cost between EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

The average warranty claim for used electric cars is now £827.55 – almost 30% higher than the average for petrol/diesel models (£623.10)

Hyundai is the most reliable EV manufacturer with a claim rate of just 3.7%

Land Rover ranks lowest among the top 18 EV manufacturers, with a 36.36% claim rate

EV disputes increased by 60% in 2024 according to The Motor Ombudsman – but are still much lower than disputes for internal combustion engine models

Steph Newbery, group director of WSG, said: ‘Our inaugural Market View Report provides a deep dive into the key challenges and opportunities shaping the automotive landscape, highlighting the crucial role of robust warranties and forward-thinking solutions.

‘For dealerships, offering comprehensive electrical vehicle warranties is more than just a value-add—it’s a strategic necessity in addressing consumer concerns, enhancing confidence and driving the transition to electric vehicles.

‘While EVs promise significant environmental and cost-saving benefits, many motorists remain hesitant due to high insurance premiums, expensive repairs, and concerns over battery longevity.

‘Overcoming these barriers is essential to accelerating adoption and strengthening long-term consumer trust.

‘At WSG, we are committed to empowering our dealer partners with the insights and tools they need to meet evolving customer expectations, enhance profitability, and navigate an increasingly dynamic market with confidence.’

For a full breakdown of these insights and more, download the WSG Market View Report.