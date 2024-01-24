Stellantis expands used car sales potential in UK with launch of Spoticar Direct service

Stellantis has launched an online used car sales service in the UK to bolster its Spoticar network of physical sites.

In what could be seen as being a direct rival to the likes of Cazoo, the manufacturer will be selling second-hand Vauxhalls, Peugeots, Citroens, Fiats, Jeeps and Abarths in the UK via Spoticar Direct.

Stellantis said the new and exclusive range of vehicles can be accessed directly on spoticar.co.uk and will be on top of those available via its UK network.

It added that the 200 or so models, which come from its Corby reconditioning centre, will comply with the same exacting standards as used at its 350-plus sales outlets in the Spoticar network.

Nicola Dobson, director of the pre-owned vehicles division, said: ‘Spoticar Direct will give customers direct access to a wider range of vehicles than would otherwise be available in their geographical area.

‘They will then take delivery of their vehicle at the Spoticar retail site of their choice, with no additional delivery costs.’

She added: ‘The customer journey is key for Spoticar. During their online journey, buyers will receive advice from a call centre to help them make their choice.

‘The final stages of the purchasing process, such as payment and delivery, will be carried out at the retail site chosen by the customer.

‘What’s more, it’s the network’s experts who will hand over the vehicle – a crucial moment for Spoticar.

‘With Spoticar Direct, we can now offer a “phygital” pathway that makes an even wider range of used vehicles available throughout the UK, using our Spoticar network.

‘Innovation also enables us to continue to strengthen Spoticar’s leadership position.’