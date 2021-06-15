Stellantis launches UK’s first multi-brand approved-used car programme

Stellantis has today announced the launch of SPOTiCAR – the UK’s first multi-brand approved-used car programme.

The new initiative has already been rolled out across continental Europe and combines approved-used models from four Stellantis group brands on a single platform.

It will be available across the Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and DS Automobiles networks and will allow buyers to view their next vehicle entirely from home.

The platform also gives customers the chance to undertake part-exchange valuations on their current vehicles and view cars in person at one of 500 retailers.

The scheme replaces existing Vauxhall’s Network Q as well as Citroen and Peugeot’s approved-used programmes.

However, used vehicles from DS Automobiles will will also remain available through the existing DS Certified programme.

The new SPOTiCAR website launches tomorrow (June 16) with more than 12,000 approved vehicles available immediately.

It is hoped that former FCA brands, like Fiat, will also be involved in the scheme by next year.

The launch comes as more and more customers are buying vehicles via online platforms such as Cazoo and Cinch.

However, a recent poll found that nearly 65 per cent of people still value the physical experience of viewing and test driving vehicles before signing on the dotted line.

Stellantis believes that SPOTiCAR combines the best of both worlds by allowing buyers to choose the vehicle they want online before being linked to a retailers’ showroom where they can view the car in person or arrange home delivery to suit.

The firm says every vehicle will be guaranteed by a one-year comprehensive warranty cover, provided by its existing warranty providers.

Additionally, customers will also receive one-year roadside assistance cover provided by the RAC.

Nick Richards, Stellantis used vehicle operations director said: ‘Stellantis is always looking at new ways to innovate the market, and with the launch of SPOTiCAR we bring our excellent used-approved programmes across our brands into a single platform for customers to use.

‘We’ve also optimised the platform so customers can view online, or visit a showroom to finalise the details, giving them the convenience and choice to decide what is best for them.’