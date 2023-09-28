Log in

News

Stellantis UK appoints new Alfa Romeo and DS boss to lead brands into agency sales future

  • Current Jeep MD Jules Tilstone will now head up premium brands Alfa and DS
  • Move comes as current incumbent Julie David is to retire from carmaker
  • Announcement is the latest in a hectic 12 months of management changes at Stellantis
Advert

Time 8:43 am, September 28, 2023

Stellantis UK has appointed Jeep boss Jules Tilstone to head up its bremium brands Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles.

Tilstone, pictured, will take on the role on November 1 after the current incumbent, Julie David, has elected to retire from the carmaker.

It means Tilstone, a former UK boss of DS, will be in charge as Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles switch to agency sales.

Advert

The move to a haggle-free, fixed price model has been delayed a number of times and is believed to be taking place next year.

Taking Tilstone’s Jeep MD role will be Kris Cholmondeley who’s currently marketing director for Peugeot.

Replacing Cholmondeley will be Max Bailly who has been Stellantis UK’s planning director during 2023.

Advert

Julie David will retire from Stellantis on October 31 to take ‘another related, career path’, the firm said.

Maria Grazia Davino, group managing director, Stellantis UK, commented: ‘I wish Jules Tilstone, Kris Cholmondeley and Max Bailly every success in their respective new roles.

‘I would also like to thank Julie for her commitment and contribution and wish her every success for her future ventures.’

This latest switch is the latest in a raft of management changes to have taken place at the manufacturer over the past 12 months.

In July, Stellantis UK announced its chief Paul Willcox would retire and would be replaced by Maria Grazia Davino.

In October 2022, Stellantis announced the bosses of Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Abarth, Jeep and Vauxhall would all switch roles, while a new ‘Premium Brands’ division comprising Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles would be created.

Advert

That announcement was made at the same time as Stellantis finalised plans to drastically shake up its UK network and axe 138 dealers.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108