Stellantis announces sweeping UK management changes

  • New structure creates ‘multiple retailer contact points’ and simplifies procedures
  • New division entitled Premium Brand will be headed up by current Peugeot UK MD Julie David
  • New bosses for Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Abarth, Jeep and Vauxhall
  • Current Citroen UK boss Eurig Druce to lead new Network Operations department
Time 12:00 pm, October 18, 2022

Stellantis UK has carried out a major management shake-up by shuffling manufacturer bosses, as it seeks to streamline relationships with its dealers.

The automotive giant is carrying out significant restructuring plans to the way it does business in the UK, including multi-franchising agreements and axeing 138 dealers.

Core to the restructure is the shuffling of key senior management and the creation of a new Network Operations department.

The move will ‘create a structure that integrates the multiple retailer contact points, simplifies policies and procedures, and improves communication whilst maintaining the integrity of the respective brands’, Stellantis said.

Along with pushing Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles down the agency route from summer 2023, Stellantis will also create a new Premium Brand division consisting of the two firms, which will ‘support elevation of the customer experience’ so the ‘demands of these customers can be met more effectively’, it said.

Heading up the Premium Brand division will be current Peugeot UK boss Julie David.

Meanwhile, Stellantis’s mainstream brands – comprising Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Abarth, Jeep and Vauxhall – will remain as distinct organisations.

Current Vauxhall marketing director Adam Wood will move to head up Peugeot.

In Wood’s place, current interim Vauxhall boss James Taylor will formally take up the reins as managing director for the British brand.

DS Automobiles boss Jules Tilstone will move to Jeep as its managing director, while current Alfa Romeo and Jeep boss Damien Dally will move to become Fiat and Abarth MD.

Fiat and Abarth’s current boss, Greg Taylor, will move to lead Citroen UK.

A new department called Network Operations will unite sales and vehicle flow functions, and bring in a ‘multi-brand regional structure’ for the mainstream brands.

Its aim is to ‘reduce complexity, simplify programmes and policies, and increase the standard and consistency of communication with our retailer partners’, said Stellantis.

It will be headed up by current Citroen UK MD Eurig Druce.

Other management appointments include Stephanie Howson as the new customer experience director, Richard Chamberlain as LCV business director, and Nick Richards as B2B director.

The new used vehicles boss will be announced at a later date.

All appointments are effective from January 1, 2023.

Paul Willcox, UK group managing director, said: ‘We have a significant electrified product offensive in the coming years placing us well ahead of the UK government’s mandate for zero-emission vehicles.

‘Our new management structure for our UK operations prepares us for the future and leverages our core strengths.

‘We anticipate significant opportunities for our retail partners through this restructure with a clear strategic direction.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

