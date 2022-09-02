Steve Catlin jumps from VW Group to Volvo to head up financial services arm in UK

Steve Catlin has been made the new managing director of Volvo Car Financial Services UK.

The business provides wholesale funding to Volvo’s UK retail network as well as finance products for people buying new and used cars.

Catlin joins from Volkswagen Group UK, where he was most recently director of sales, people and network development for Audi UK, and has held senior roles with other manufacturers as well.

He said: ‘I am looking forward to working with an amazing brand such as Volvo Cars that has been at the forefront of bringing positive change to the automotive landscape.

‘I believe financial services plays a critical role in supporting the transformation we are witnessing in the industry.

‘How we deliver innovation and provide a flexible platform for our customers and partners in the future will be key factors in securing success.’

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK managing director, said: ‘I am pleased to welcome Steve to Volvo Car Financial Services UK and his new role.

‘Financial services are crucial to Volvo’s operations, and they will play an even bigger role in the future as we further develop as a company.

‘I look forward to working closely with Steve to ensure our two businesses remain aligned and wholly focused on meeting the needs of all our customers.’

He began his new role yesterday (Sep 1), following the retirement of David Baddeley on August 31.

Volvo Car Financial Services UK was established at the start of 2021 as a 50:50 joint venture between Volvo Cars and Santander Consumer (UK).