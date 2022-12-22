Steve Morris to step down as Morgan Motor Company executive chairman

Steve Morris is quitting as executive chairman of the Morgan Motor Company, it was announced today.

Morris, who began his career with the company as an engineering apprentice in January 1983, will be stepping down on December 31 ‘to change direction’, the resignation statement said.

Non-executive director Lawrence Price – the great-grandson of founder Henry Frederick Stanley Morgan – will become non-executive chairman.

Morris, pictured, made his mark at the Malvern company in a number of production and engineering roles before becoming operations director in July 2004.

He was appointed chief executive in April 2013, then executive chairman in April this year.

Morris said: ‘I am incredibly proud to finish my career with Morgan during my 40th year – the year I reached the pinnacle of the business in my role as executive chairman.

‘Whilst this decision has not been an easy one to take, 2022 felt like the right milestone at which to change direction.

‘Throughout my years in leadership of the business, I have focused upon continuous, stable growth – a goal made possible thanks to the passionate management team and workforce.

‘My respect for both is absolute, and I have taken enormous pleasure in building, nurturing and working alongside Morgan’s people. They are without doubt the heart and soul of the business.’

He added: ‘I have simply too many positive stories to tell from my years at Morgan.

‘Looking back on my adventures with Morgan, it is the friends, colleagues and experiences that I will cherish and miss the most.

‘Moving on will not be easy for me, but as I close the chapter on a hugely significant era of my life, I look forward excitedly to the next.

‘Needless to say, I leave Morgan, the management team and the entire workforce with my best wishes for every success in the future, and warmly welcome Lawrence in his new role as non-executive chairman.’

Price said: ‘It has been a pleasure to work with Steve since joining the board as a non-executive director in 2012. His impact and importance to Morgan throughout his 40 years has been vast.

‘He has led the business through significant change, delivering sustained growth and financial success. These achievements enabled the introduction of new product lines and investment into the facilities, operations and team.

‘The founding Morgan family – along with the wider family of customers, suppliers, dealers and employees – owe enormous gratitude to Steve, and I know that his presence will be sorely missed by all.

‘He leaves the business stronger than ever in the company’s 113-year history.

‘I wish him every success in his next endeavours, and once again thank him for his undeniable role in making Morgan the success that it is today.’

The company was founded in 1910 and is now owned by Italian investment group Investindustrial.

Image via Morgan Motor Company

