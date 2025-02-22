Steven Eagell Group enjoys stellar night at Lexus and Toyota’s annual retailer awards

Steven Eagell Group was the big winner at Lexus and Toyota’s annual retailer awards with the group scooping a spectacular seven gongs.

The UK’s biggest Toyota and Lexus dealer group enjoyed a stellar night at the Toyota Best Retailer in Town and Lexus Centre of Excellence Awards, which were held this week.

For the first time ever, the group collected the ‘Best Centre’ awards from both brands, topping a memorable night for the London-based dealer.

On the Lexus front, the outfit’s Cambridge dealer won the main award, while Toyota’s big prize went to Steven Eagell Toyota Peterborough.

There were also prizes for Lexus Canterbury (New Car Sales Award), Lexus Birmingham (Used Car Performance Award), Lexus Ipswich (Aftersales Performance Award) and Lexus Cambridge (Omotenashi Award), all of which are operated by Steven Eagell Group.

Finally, Steven Eagell Toyota Rayleigh was honoured with the Toyota Financial Services Award.

The awards aim to honour dealers which demonstrate ‘continuous improvement and high standards of customer service’.

Businesses were scored on their performance in sales, aftersales, used cars and customer service before the final winners were selected.

Steven Eagell Group has experienced remarkable growth since opening its first dealership in 2002 and now operates 32 Toyota branches and 11 Lexus Centres across the UK.

Toasting the latest wins, the firm’s group operations director, Sheraz Rashid, said: ‘It is an incredible honour to be recognised by both Toyota and Lexus with these highly prestigious awards.

‘Despite the challenges the industry has faced and for us, the task of integrating 12 new sites into our business following our most recent acquisition, this achievement reflects our ability to adapt, grow and succeed.

‘These awards are a testament to the continued hard work, commitment and dedication that the entire Steven Eagell Group team brings to our business every day, along with our commitment to being the very best in the network.

‘Everyone can be exceptionally proud of the part they have played in this outstanding achievement.’