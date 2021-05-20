Stoneacre opens fourth Renault-Dacia dealership and says two more are on the way

Stoneacre Motor Group has opened a new dealership for Renault and Dacia – with two more in the pipeline.

Announcing the news of the Blackburn showroom, it added that it was on course to top the £1bn turnover mark during this financial year.

Stoneacre ranked eighth in our inaugural Top 100 list of the UK’s most profitable dealers, with an EBITDA profit of £24.77m on turnover of £982.05m and making a return on sales of 1.8 per cent.

The new-build joins similar Renault-Dacia dual-franchise sites in Chesterfield, Stafford and Rotherham, bolstering Stoneacre’s burgeoning partnership with Renault and Dacia.

Stoneacre managing director Shaun Foweather said: ‘We have a great relationship with the Renault/Dacia team and we are very pleased to announce our commitment to the brands by further substantial investment in Blackburn.

‘I would like to thank the senior Renault/Dacia management for their support during the build programme.

‘We are soon to add more locations to our growing portfolio, which will be announced very soon.

‘Once completed, we are expecting our revenues to April 2022 to be circa £1.2bn.’

Stoneacre took over the Hodgson Motor Group last summer and said it was still acquisitive, looking to discuss franchise opportunities with dealer groups, owner-drivers and stakeholders, as well as existing or potential franchise partners.

The Doncaster-based and family-owned group was established in 1994 and currently has more than 60 dealerships across England and Wales.