Stuck for Christmas gift ideas for the petrolhead in your life? Look no further…

Christmas is just a fortnight away now, so if you’re still wondering what to get the auto enthusiast in your life – or even just treat yourself – we reckon these suggestions will do very nicely indeed!

Volkswagen GTI Balance Bike – £80

The GTI moniker is one of the best known in the business, having been applied to some of the most iconic hot hatches of all time.

Now you’ll find it on a speedy mode of transportation for younger GTI fans on a new Volkswagen-made balance bike.

It’s kitted out with a snazzy red seat and GTI logos, too.

Ducati Pro III e-scooter – POA

Ducati is going full throttle into the urban mobility segment, having created a wide range of e-scooters and e-bikes.

The Pro III is the latest addition to the fleet and it’s capable of travelling for just over 30 miles on a single charge.

It’s available from Ducati dealerships, too. Just remember that e-scooters can currently only be used on private land and can’t be used on the public road or pavements.

Autocar digital archive – £7.99 per month or £74.99 annually

Autocar – one of the UK’s most popular car enthusiast magazines – has been on sale for just over 125 years, publishing more than 6,000 issues.

Covering car reviews and news, it has just released a fully digitised archive, giving users access to all of its back catalogue.

Having taken more than six months to complete, the new service covers every issue – with road tests spanning the launch of the Ford Model T to the very latest models.

Goodwood Festival of Speed tickets – From £47 for adults

During the depths of winter it’s nice to remember that the summer still exists.

And what better way to do so than to get signed up for one of its largest motoring events – the Goodwood Festival of Speed?

Tickets are now on sale for the show, which takes place between June 23 and 26, 2022.

Prices start at £47 for adults, while a Young Person’s ticket – for those aged between 13 and 21 – start from £23.50.

Children aged 12 and under get in free but they must be accompanied by an adult.

This feature appears in issue 165 of Car Dealer, which is packed with news, views, reviews, interviews and much more. You can read and download the magazine free via this link.