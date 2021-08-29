Log in
Summit Garage, Lower Gornal, pic by John NeweySummit Garage, Lower Gornal, pic by John Newey

News

Summit Garage more than doubles its capacity after £150,000 refurbishment

  • Franchised MG dealer can now display nine vehicles as opposed to four
  • Building has been reconfigured and revamped
  • Workshop has been moved to basement area and showroom expanded into where it was

Time 12 mins ago

The Black Country’s only MG representative has more than doubled the capacity of its showroom after securing a £150,000 finance package from its bank.

Family-run Summit Garage in Dudley used the money to completely refurbish the site, which is on a hill, with the workshop at the back of the showroom moving into the basement area and the showroom expanding into the vacated space.

Sales director John Newey – whose grandparents Robert and Olive started the business in 1945 – told Car Dealer that the Himley Road dealership was a ‘just-about-at-a-push four-car showroom’ and with MG currently doing so well and expanding, the manufacturer had initially suggested it should move in order to accommodate the growth.

Advert

Instead, though, Summit came up with a plan to reconfigure the site with a revamp and refurbishment.

‘So what we’ve actually done is completely refurbed the workshop and turned it into a modern-looking industrial-type showroom, and changed the showroom from what was a tight four-car showroom into a decent-sized nine-car showroom with a lovely new reception with nice seating for customers,’ said Newey.

Summit Garage reception area

Other modifications and modernisations have included LED lighting that’s more energy-efficient as well as a new roof.

Meanwhile, the relocated workshop has also had a revamp, including new ramps.

Advert

Work to transform the site began last October, after planning it for most of the year, with the showroom remaining open throughout except when forced to close because of lockdowns.

The new-look dealership was officially opened last Monday (August 23) by MG’s head of franchising Gregory Webb, with commercial director Guy Pigounakis paying a visit the next day as he was unable to make Monday’s event.

Newey said he was delighted with how the dealership looked now, adding jokingly: ‘Nearly all my hair’s fallen out because I project-managed it myself!’

He is a self-confessed ‘absolute MG nut’, often seen at car shows on his days off taking his own MG there – proof that he doesn’t just sell the product but fully believes in it as well.

And he told Car Dealer how much the transformation meant to both him and Summit Garage as a whole, saying: ‘As a 75-coming-on-76-year-old family business, to me it gives us the ability to look forward to a great future with MG.

‘I’m really pleased with it. I’ve worked here for 41 years, starting in the parts department when I left school, and this is the biggest transformation I’ve seen in that time.

‘I’ve come in in the morning still looking and thinking it’s hard to believe we’ve got to where we’ve got to.’

Pictures copyright © John Newey

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190