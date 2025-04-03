Tesla sales tumble as electric car manufacturer feels impact of Elon Musk backlash

Tesla’s global sales spiralled to their lowest level for almost three years in the first three months of 2025 as the company continues to feel the impact of Elon Musk’s controversial behaviour.

The EV giant saw sales tumble 13% over the first quarter of the year amid international criticism of Musk and his apparent support for far right political causes.

Experts have also pointed to shrinking demand in China and an aging product lineup as major drivers of the poor result.

The company told investors yesterday that it delivered the sale of 336,681 vehicles in the three months to the end of March, representing its weakest performance since the second quarter of 2022.