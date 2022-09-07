Log in

News

Tesla’s Model Y scores top marks in latest round of Euro NCAP tests

  • Euro NCAP reveals latest round of crash test results
  • Tesla Model Y receives five star score with judges especially impressed with Vision camera system
  • Strong round of testing for Chinese outfit Great Wall which saw two models receive top marks

Time 11:08 am, September 7, 2022

The Tesla Model Y has posted an impressive five-star score in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests.

Produced in Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, the Model Y bagged a 97 per cent for adult occupant protection as well as 98 per cent for safety-assist systems.

The judges also awarded the EV with full points for its lane-keep and camera-based driver-monitoring system.

Advert

Euro NCAP also said the Model Y’s Vision camera system performed ‘remarkably well’ in preventing collisions with cars, cyclists and pedestrians.

It was a good round for Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor, too, with its ORA Funky Cat and WEY Coffee 1 cars both scoring a full five-star safety rating.

Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP, said: ‘We have seen good results from some Chinese manufacturers in the past, but also some very poor ones.

‘This year, Euro NCAP will test more Chinese cars than it has ever done and Great Wall really sets the standard for others to follow.

Advert

‘Also, congratulations to Tesla for a truly outstanding, record-breaking Model Y rating. Tesla have shown that nothing but the best is good enough for them, and we hope to see them continue to aspire to that goal in the future.’

Genesis had yet another high-scoring model, too. The GV60 electric SUV received a five-star rating, although Euro NCAP stated that there was ‘some room for improvement’ in its protection of vulnerable road users.

Kia’s new Niro gained a four-star safety rating for its standard equipment, although buyers will have to pay for the optional DriveWise safety pack, which adds a radar to the Niro’s assistance system technology and improves safety levels even more in the process.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51