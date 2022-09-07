Tesla’s Model Y scores top marks in latest round of Euro NCAP tests

The Tesla Model Y has posted an impressive five-star score in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests.

Produced in Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, the Model Y bagged a 97 per cent for adult occupant protection as well as 98 per cent for safety-assist systems.

The judges also awarded the EV with full points for its lane-keep and camera-based driver-monitoring system.

Euro NCAP also said the Model Y’s Vision camera system performed ‘remarkably well’ in preventing collisions with cars, cyclists and pedestrians.

It was a good round for Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor, too, with its ORA Funky Cat and WEY Coffee 1 cars both scoring a full five-star safety rating.

Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP, said: ‘We have seen good results from some Chinese manufacturers in the past, but also some very poor ones.

‘This year, Euro NCAP will test more Chinese cars than it has ever done and Great Wall really sets the standard for others to follow.

‘Also, congratulations to Tesla for a truly outstanding, record-breaking Model Y rating. Tesla have shown that nothing but the best is good enough for them, and we hope to see them continue to aspire to that goal in the future.’

Genesis had yet another high-scoring model, too. The GV60 electric SUV received a five-star rating, although Euro NCAP stated that there was ‘some room for improvement’ in its protection of vulnerable road users.

Kia’s new Niro gained a four-star safety rating for its standard equipment, although buyers will have to pay for the optional DriveWise safety pack, which adds a radar to the Niro’s assistance system technology and improves safety levels even more in the process.