Thames Slough named Jeep Retailer of the Year

Jeep has celebrated its best dealers in its annual retailer awards and Thames Slough has grabbed the top gong.

The dealer, based in Slough, Berkshire, took home the ‘Retailer of the Year’ award, as the American car brand recognised the dealers who go above and beyond to satisfy customers’ needs.

Jeep said Thames Slough climbed the rankings thanks to its ‘undeviated focus on delivering an excellent customer experience, particularly in these challenging times’.

The dealer also finished 2020 by delivered the highest sales volumes across the UK Jeep network for the second year running, ‘exceeding expectations’.

Jeep dealers Charles Hurst (Belfast), Arnold Clark (Leeds) and Beechdale (Derby) were also given honourable mentions for their sales performance, while Wilsons (Epsom) and Nathaniel (Cardiff) were also commended for their performance.

Damien Dally, Jeep UK country manager, said: ‘We will look back on last year as a tough one, but Thames Jeep is a great example of how a true team effort can make a difference.

‘Last year saw them overcome challenges that no one had thought possible, and beyond managing customers experiences, exceeding sales targets and providing excellent aftersales they stepped up to support our frontline workers too.

‘It’s the direct customer feedback and these extra efforts that make me proud to award Thames Jeep UK Retailer of the Year.’