The franchised car dealer bosses due to take centre stage at Car Dealer Live 2024

Three franchised car dealer bosses are set to give their take on the used car market for 2024 and more at a live event.

Executives from Wessex Garages, Swansway Motor Group and Chorley Group have been lined up to appear on stage at Car Dealer Live 2024, sponsored by Auto Trader.

The live event will see a variety of car dealer bosses appear before the audience to discuss the latest trends in the motor trade.

Hot topics on the agenda will include the transition to agency sales, how to make the best out of the used car market and our panel’s thoughts on the industry’s drive towards an electric future.

The event is being held at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon on March 7 and tickets for car dealers and motor trade suppliers are available now.

Wessex Garages boss Chris Wiseman attended the event last year and enjoyed the discussions and has agreed to take part in the on-stage panel discussion in 2024.

Wessex Garages represents Nissan, Kia, Mazda, GWM Ora and Hyundai and operates around Bristol and south Wales.

Wiseman said: ‘It was great to attend the Car Dealer Live event in 2023 and hear directly from industry leaders, OEMs and providers who gave frank views on the challenges we all face each day as well as diverse opinions on the future direction of car retailing in the UK.

‘It was an excellent opportunity to network and catch up with colleagues from across the business and I’m looking forward to appearing in 2024.’

Also joining him on stage will be Sue Corkin, operations director of Chorley Group, which represents Kia, Vauxhall, MG, Citroen, Isuzu, Hyundai and Nissan in Lancashire.

Corkin has 27 years’ experience in the motor trade and previously worked at Inchcape, Marshalls as well as Nissan GB

Swansway Motor Group’s Peter Smyth will also give his unique take on the industry as part of the panel.

Swansway operates Audi, Cupra, VW, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Peugeot, Seat and VW Commercial Vehicle dealerships in the north west. It also has a successful used car operation called Motor Match. The firm won Dealer Group of the Year at the recent 2023 Used Car Awards.

Another franchised car dealer boss, Peter Vardy, will also be appearing at Car Dealer Live as one of our headline interviews where he will discuss his career and tips for success in the motor trade.

Vardy’s successful business, based in Scotland, represents BMW, Mini, MG, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, Ora as well as operates used car and van sites.

Tickets for the event include breakfast, lunch and refreshments and start from £150. Streaming tickets are also available so you can watch all of the sessions from the comfort of your office. These cost £200.

Headline sponsors Auto Trader, as well as event partners Automotive Transformation Group, Cox Automotive, iVendi and Google will all reveal exclusive research pieces at the event.

To find out further details about the line-up for the day and to book tickets, visit the dedicated Car Dealer Live event website.