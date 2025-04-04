The tools for car dealerships to tackle keyless car theft – KeyTracker

Keyless car theft is on the rise – and it’s becoming an issue for dealerships.

Figures from major insurer LV stated that thefts of keyless cars rocketed by 59% between 2021 and 2022, by a further 23% in 2023, and many predict this trend to have continued upwards since, as key cloning technology becomes more sophisticated. While this is a concern for owners of keyless cars, it’s growing challenge for dealerships, too, with increasing reports of cars being stolen off forecourts.

Industry, take note

A keyless-entry system allows a car owner to get into and start their car without having to use a key, instead using a fob that communicates via radio signals. Keyless car theft – also known as ‘relay theft’ – is when an electronic device is used to fool the car into thinking the fob is nearby. They only need to be within a few metres of the fob to capture or ‘boost’ its signal. This enables thieves to make entry, start the ignition, and drive the vehicle away in a matter of seconds.

Many car manufacturers are taking note. In November 2023, Jaguar Land Rover announced a £10m investment in security to help tackle keyless thefts, while Hyundai has also previously said one of its key priorities is to prevent attacks where criminals illegally override smart key locking systems on its cars.

Vigilance required

For dealerships with keyless cars on their forecourts, this growing risk presents a clear need to be extra vigilant. In support, KeyTracker, one of the UK’s leading designers, manufacturers and suppliers of secure key and asset management solutions, has developed RFID Signal Blocking Pouches – an innovative new product to store keyless fobs to prevent vehicle theft via relay attacks.

By storing a keyless car’s fob inside the pouch, the transmission of its signal will be cut off, preventing thieves from being able to boost it. The pouch is so effective, it’s been given the seal of approval by Secured by Design’s Police Preferred Specification, meaning it’s been tested to relevant security standards and fully certified by an independent third-party certification body accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

To double up on security in dealerships, the pouches can be used together with KeyTracker’s electronic key management systems, or mechanical key systems. They provide an extra layer of protection and reassurance against this growing issue, but also make dealership operations more efficient by helping teams easily and quickly identify which fob belongs to which car.

Share the knowledge

According to a survey of 835 car owners by The Green Insurer last year, some 70% of drivers believe keyless technology makes cars more vulnerable to being stolen. This feeling of unease has the potential to impact on purchases of keyless vehicles – but it doesn’t have to.

By using fob pouches and promoting their benefits, dealerships will not only create a more secure working environment but will also demonstrate best practice for keyless car ownership, too. Show customers that with the right tools in place, keyless car theft can be prevented and no longer needs to be a concern. Providing this reassurance will see you capitalise on sales opportunities, with customers more inclined to make a considered purchase. Win, win.

