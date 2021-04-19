For around 25 years, Keytracker has been the leading provider of key management systems for the automotive industry.

Keytracker systems will be found in workshops, garages, depots, dealerships and private hire companies throughout the UK.

Professional businesses within the automotive industry require a wide variety of car key solutions.

Keytracker has vast experience in this sector, following installations that handle many different situations, both across the UK and worldwide, making this a trustworthy source of information with the ability to accurately assess clients’ current processes and update them as necessary.

Keytracker mechanical products store keys in the UK’s only police-approved secure commercial key cabinets and work together to pair keys and vehicles on forecourts with secure matching key positions and authorised users.

It allows staff to quickly and easily identify vehicles, eliminating time spent searching for the right key while helping to reduce customer wait times.

Keytracker electronic products use the latest software and state of-the-art-hardware to tell the whole story of both vehicles and users, while sending automatic alerts and reports as required to help management become more efficient and increase profitability.

Some dealerships have more than 2,000 vehicles in stock at any one time. The challenge of managing large quantities of keys requires precisely the right system to ensure smooth and efficient operations, respecting the time involved of both customers and employees.

Keytracker automotive key management systems will help to streamline and simplify all client processes, whether it’s for a large car dealership, an independent with a few cars, a depot or a pre-delivery inspection centre.

The Keytracker product range features a wide variety of solutions to keep track of keys and improve operational efficiency.

Keytracker lockers also use the same technology for out-of-hours collection and drop-off of keys or equipment.

Your auto garage or dealership likely has expensive tools and equipment. With RFID technology and advanced software, you can keep better track of these items.

Administrators can then review who checked which items out, providing greater accountability and security.

Steve Pearce, operations manager at Motor Range Liverpool, said: ‘The Keytracker system has proved invaluable to us.

‘Since we have had the system in place, we are able to track the whereabouts of every key on site, and only authorised users can access the cabinet and retrieve the key that is securely locked in place.

‘This control has meant that since having the system not a single key has been misplaced or lost.

‘We have also seen some fantastic operational benefits to having the system too.

‘Our team take more accountability to ensure the keys are returned, the system has had a favourable impact on insurance premiums and countless man hours looking for lost or misplaced keys have been saved.’

