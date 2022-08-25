The used cars that have dropped the most in value in the last year

Recent years have seen unprecedented price growth in the used car market but not all models have seen their values soar.

A new study by Car Dealer Podcast sponsor, CarGurus, has uncovered several models which have bucked market trends and reduced in price over the last 12 months.

It found that, despite used car market prices being up 12.9 per cent year-over-year, a number of cars are not rising at the same rate.

The 2019 BMW 2 Series was found to have gone down in average listing price the most, failing from £27,532 in July 2021 to £22,458 12 months later – an overall price reduction of £5,074 (percentage reduction 18.4 per cent).

In second place was the 2020 Hyundai Kona, reducing in price from £26,104 to £21,608 (17.2 per cent), followed by Volkswagen’s 2019 Golf, which went from £23,272 to £19,393 in 12 months (16.7 per cent).

Other models in the top 10 were the 2020 Peugeot 3008 (15.4 per cent), 2019 BMW 5 Series (15.1 per cent), 2021 Renault Captur (14.7 per cent), 2019 Jaguar F-Pace (13.4 per cent), 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport (13 per cent), 2019 Honda HR-V (12.7 per cent) and 2016 BMW X1 (12.6 per cent).

Chris Knapman, CarGurus editor, said: ‘In this past couple of years used car prices have risen to unprecedented levels, which will no doubt be putting additional pressure on consumers’ wallets.

‘With the used car market now showing signs of stabilising, and prices of some models even coming down from their peak, we wanted to highlight those cars where values have fallen by the most.

‘In many cases, such as the BMW 2 Series, Renault Captur and Honda HR-V, depreciation has been accelerated by the launch of newer models, meaning it can be a great time to pick up an example from the previous generation.’

CarGuru’s ten models that have depreciated most in the last year

1. BMW 2 Series (2019)

Average listing price in July 2021: £27,532

Average listing price in July 2022: £22,458

Price reduction: £5,074

Percentage reduction: 18.4 per cent

2. Hyundai Kona (2020)

Average listing price in July 2021: £26,104

Average listing price in July 2022: £21,608

Price reduction: 4,496

Percentage reduction: 17.2 per cent

3. Volkswagen Golf (2019)

Average listing price in July 2021: £23,272

Average listing price in July 2022: £19,393

Price reduction: £3,879

Percentage reduction: 16.7 per cent

4. Peugeot 3008 (2020)

Average listing price in July 2021: £29,037

Average listing price in July 2022: £24,577

Price reduction: £4,460

Percentage reduction: 15.4 per cent

5. BMW 5 Series (2019)

Average listing price in July 2021: £36,163

Average listing price in July 2022: £30,717

Price reduction: £5,446

Percentage reduction: 15.1 per cent

6. Renault Captur (2021)

Average listing price in July 2021: £22,416

Average listing price in July 2022: £19,110

Price reduction: £3,306

Percentage reduction: 14.7 per cent

7. Jaguar F-Pace (2019)

Average listing price in July 2021: £42,051

Average listing price in July 2022: £36,410

Price reduction: £5,641

Percentage reduction: 13.4 per cent

8. Land Rover Discovery Sport (2015)

Average listing price in July 2021: £22,336

Average listing price in July 2022: £19,422

Price reduction: £2,914

Percentage reduction: 13.0 per cent

9. Honda HR-V (2019)

Average listing price in July 2021: £22,073

Average listing price in July 2022: £19,263

Price reduction: £2,810

Percentage reduction: 12.7 per cent

10. BMW X1 (2016)

Average listing price in July 2021: £20,405

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Average listing price in July 2022: £17,829

Price reduction: £2,576

Percentage reduction: 12.6 per cent