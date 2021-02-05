The Go Ultra Low electric car campaign will draw to a close next month after failing to secure additional government funding.

First launched in 2016, Go Ultra Low has provided vital information about zero-emissions vehicles to consumers.

The group’s website allows potential buyers the option to compare all alternatively powered vehicles currently on the market – or coming in the future – as well as other vital information about cost savings, charging, incentives for personal and business users.

Go Ultra Low was a joint government and industry campaign supported by the Office of Low Emissions Vehicles, vehicle manufacturers, energy providers and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The venture looks set to draw to a close at the end of March, with Poppy Welch, head of Go Ultra Low, stating via a post on Linkedin that ‘unfortunately, we have been unable to secure any further funding from government, which means that come the end of March we will essentially be wrapping up the campaign.’

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesperson said that the Government was ‘taking on a refreshed and more streamlined approach to our campaigns’.

They added: ‘The Go Ultra Low campaign is an excellent example of how the Government and industry have collaborated to increase the uptake of electric vehicles – the recent 2020 market-share numbers for plug-in vehicles soaring over 10 percent is testament to that.’

According to the DfT, the Government will introduce umbrella campaigns for ‘all communications activities’ and these will incorporate electric vehicles. It also said that the ‘role of Go Ultra Low will evolve’ and that it is currently ‘exploring options for what the future of the campaign might be’.

The DfT added: ‘These options will recognise the rapidly changing market for EVs, with vehicle manufacturers dedicating more money and resources to promoting them.’