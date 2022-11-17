Top 20 biggest depreciating used cars revealed

Despite used car prices being at their strongest for over a decade last month, values of some of the UK’s most popular second-hand cars have dropped by over 20 per cent.

CarGurus analysed its average listing price data to draw up a list of the biggest depreciating used cars, and a mix of best-selling and premium motors dominated the chart.

The 2019 BMW 2 Series was found to have gone down in price the most, falling from £29,640 to £22,271 – an overall average reduction of £7,369 or nearly 25 per cent.

Following closely behind was the 2019 Ford Kuga (-23.9 per cent), 2019 Volkswagen Golf (-23.1 per cent), 2020 Ford Focus (-22.7 per cent) and 2017 Ford Kuga (22.5 per cent).

According to the firm’s data, monthly average used car prices have been on the rise since the end of August, with the cost of a used car at the end of October (£18,851) now surpassing average prices from April 2022 (£18,830).

Average prices fell at the end of Q1 (£19,328) and quarter two (£18,229), but rose again in quarter three (£18,407).

The findings come after Cap HPI told Car Dealer last month was the strongest October it had witnessed since 2007 or 2008.

Kevin Roberts, director of industry insights and analytics at CarGurus, said: ‘Vehicle prices continue to remain stubbornly elevated for UK car buyers.

‘These high prices combined with rising inflation, climbing interest rates and a cooling economy are having an impact on consumers’ wallets.

‘Unfortunately, with new vehicle production still constrained we’re not likely to see immediate relief on car prices in the near term.’

He added: ‘The positive news for car buyers is, in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, there are good cars out there that are coming down in price all of the time, some as much as 25 per cent in the last 12 months.’

The top 20 biggest depreciating used cars

1. BMW 2 Series 2019

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £29,640

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £22,271

Variance: -£7,369 / -24.9%

2. Ford Kuga 2019

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £23,511

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £17,891

Variance: -£5,620 / -23.9%

3. Volkswagen Golf 2019

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £25,133

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £19,319

Variance: -£5,814 / -23.1%

4. Ford Focus 2020

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £25,281

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £19,534

Variance: -£5,748 / -22.7%

5. Ford Kuga 2017

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £18,916

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £14,668

Variance: -£4,249 / -22.5%

6. Vauxhall Crossland 2021

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £21,503

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £16,783

Variance: -£4,720 / -22.0%

7. Ford Kuga 2016

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £15,865

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £12,395

Variance -£3,470 / -21.9%

8. Seat Leon 2019

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £20,764

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £16,241

Variance: -£4,523 / -21.8%

9. Kia Sportage 2017

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £18,016

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022 :£14,130

Variance: -£3,885 / -21.6%

10. Ford Kuga 2018

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £21,105

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £16,582

Variance: -£4,523 / -21.4%

11. Nissan X-Trail 2017

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £19,014

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022 :£14,943

Variance: -£4,071 / -21.4%

12. Land Rover Discovery Sport 2016

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £25,441

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £20,009

Variance: -£5,432 / -21.4%

13. Land Rover Discovery Sport 2017

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £29,043

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022 :£22,858

Variance: -£6,184 / -21.3%

14. Vauxhall Grandland X 2019

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £19,826

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £15,615

Variance: -£4,210 / -21.2%

15. Ford Focus 2016

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £15,277

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £12,034

Variance: -£3,243 / -21.2%

16. Land Rover Discovery Sport 2018

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £32,857

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £25,936

Variance: -£6,922 / -21.1%

17. Volvo V40 2018

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £18,217

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £14,418

Variance: -£3,799 / -20.9%

18. Volkswagen T-Roc 2020

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £30,121

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £23,850

Variance: -£6,271 / -20.8%

19. Range Rover Evoque 2014

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £19,332

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £15,330

Variance: -£4,002 / -20.7%

20. Hyundai Tucson 2017

Average listing price Oct 31, 2021: £17,152

Average listing price Oct 31, 2022: £13,614

Variance: -£ 3,539 / -20.6%