Toyota confirms death of founder’s son, who led global growth, aged 97

Toyota’s honorary chairman and longest-serving board member Shoichiro Toyoda has passed away at the age of 97, it has been confirmed.

Toyoda was the eldest son of the Japanese company’s founder Kiichiro Toyoda and is credited as being the man to oversee its expansion into international markets.

He began working for the family firm in 1952 and became its president 30 years later before also serving as chairman between 1992 and 1999.

In total, he spent a whopping 57 years on the board of Toyota and his eldest son Akio remains the firm’s CEO and president.

After becoming president in 1982, Shoichiro helped direct Toyota’s transformation into a global carmaker, especially in the vital US market.

Along with his brother, Tatsuro, Shoichiro also helped pave the way for Toyota to set up manufacturing facilities in North America and was inducted into the US Automotive Hall of Fame in 2007.

Confirming his death, a Toyota spokesman said: ‘It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing today of Toyota Motor Corporation honorary chairman Shoichiro Toyoda at the age of 97.

‘Dr Toyoda, who was the son of the company’s founder Kiichiro Toyoda, began his career with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) in 1952 having earlier graduated from Nagoya University with a degree in engineering. He later earned an engineering doctorate, writing his thesis on the subject of fuel injection.

‘Dr Toyoda served in many posts during his long career in which automotive technology, quality control were primary emphases.

‘He became managing director in 1961 and following promotions to senior managing director in 1967, and executive vice president in 1972, he was named president of Toyota’s sales organisation in 1981.

‘Following the merger of the sales and production organisations in 1982 he became president of the newly integrated TMC, serving later as chairman of the board between 1992 and 1999.

‘Dr Toyoda served on the board for 57 years and assumed the position of honorary chairman in 2009 until his death.

‘He is also the father of the current president and CEO, Akio Toyoda, his eldest son. The funeral service will be for close family members only. Toyota Motor Corporation will hold a farewell gathering at a later date.’

