Toyota has confirmed it’ll be bringing its Highlander SUV to the UK.

Available from January 1, 2021 and with deliveries following in March, it’ll be the first time the fourth-generation Highlander has been on sale in the UK – previously it has been only on offer in North American and select European markets.

The Highlander will come in two trims: The £50,595 Excel gets 20-inch wheels, a premium sound system and three-zone climate control, while the £52,275 Excel Premium adds a panoramic roof, heated rear seats and a head-up display.

Only one engine will be available, though – a petrol-hybrid with four-wheel drive.

Toyota has also priced up its RAV4 plug-in hybrid (pictured top) with the range starting from £47,395 when the car goes on sale in January.

The plug-in also comes in two trims – Dynamic and Dynamic Premium. The former adds 19-inch machined alloy wheels, a nine-inch multimedia touchscreen and heated front and rear seats.

The latter, meanwhile, brings black leather upholstery, a panoramic roof and head-up display. Prices for the RAV4 in Dynamic Premium specification start from £50,895.

The RAV4’s hybrid set-up puts out 302bhp making it the most powerful RAV4 on sale, and there’s a 46-mile pure electric range. Toyota also claims that the RAV4 will return up to 282mpg while emitting 22g/km CO2.