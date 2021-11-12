Tracy Ellam appointed as operations director at dealer group LSH Auto

Mercedes-Benz dealer LSH Auto has appointed Tracy Ellam as its operations director.

Ellam, pictured above, has worked in the UK motor retail industry for more than 25 years but most recently was employed as commercial director at Mazepoint.

Before that, she was regional director UKI and Southern Europe of ASE Global, and she also held previous roles at Mercedes-Benz Retail Group, Pedragon and Jardine Motors all within the Mercedes divisions.

Ellam commented: ‘I’m looking forward to returning to automotive retail and putting my experience in business intelligence to good use, especially at such an exciting time of change in the industry.

‘My career path has given me a unique skillset and I’m excited to use data from within the business to benchmark performance and drive profitability.

‘I’m also thrilled to be working with the Mercedes-Benz brand again and joining one of the largest dealer groups for Mercedes-Benz cars worldwide.’

In her new role, Ellam will be responsible for finance, sales administration and group marketing, across LSH Autos dealerships in the North West and Midlands.

She added: ‘The values of the business are very much aligned with my own. I’m passionate about championing diversity and am encouraged to see this already being embraced by board members and colleagues at LSH Auto.

‘I’ve also been impressed by the forward-thinking approach to technology within the business and the team’s focus on delivering excellent customer service.’

Martyn Webb, managing director at LSH Auto, said: ‘Tracy will be a key member of the board of directors, working with myself and the wider business to strengthen and grow our performance.

‘Her knowledge and experience will be a huge asset for our team and our mission to deliver continuous improvement.

‘I am delighted to welcome Tracy to the LSH Auto team as we prepare for future retailing in 2022 and beyond.’