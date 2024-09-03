Trading standards target rogue used car dealer as firm is hit with enforcement order

A used car dealer has been hit with a trading standards enforcement order, following a string of complaints by customers.

Cumbernauld Car Sales Ltd, and its director Jakub Niemczyk, were slapped with the order at Airdrie Sheriff Court after buyers accused the outfit of dodgy dealing.

Among the allegations were that the North Lanarkshire-based retailer sold unroadworthy vehicles and made misleading statements about the cars it had for sale.

The court also heard that the firm refused to ‘provide consumers with their statutory right’ by failing to fix faults that were identified with cars they sold.

Both the company and Niemczyk were handed an interim enforcement order back in October but the measure has now been made permanent, following a court hearing last month.

The order, granted following an application by North Lanarkshire Council, means that several measures will be placed on the car dealer and its staff.

Firstly, they must provide consumers with written notice of their right to cancel any contract at the time it is made, where applicable.

They must also ensure that all vehicles sold are not dangerous and take reasonable skill and care when preparing second-hand vehicles for sale.

They must also be absolutely sure not to provide false information to consumers or create the impression that a motor vehicle can legally be sold when it cannot.

Failure to comply with the terms of the order could see the firm hauled back up before the courts, facing more serious charges.

Michelle McKenna, trading standards manager at North Lanarkshire Council, said: ‘We work with businesses to ensure compliance and improve trading practices.

However, we will not hesitate to take firm action against businesses that persistently and unlawfully treat consumers badly.

‘This enforcement action underscores our commitment to ensuring consumer rights are protected and that businesses operate within the bounds of the law.’

Main image: Airdrie Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA Images)