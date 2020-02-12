Triathletes host celebrations as £6m Volvo dealership opens

A NEW car retailer in Sheffield opened the doors to its brand new £6m showroom recently – with a very special launch party hosted by British triathletes Lucy Hall and Mark Buckingham.

To mark Volvo’s partnership with British Triathlon, local dignitaries, sports fans and members of the local community gathered for the grand opening of the new Stoneacre Motor Group site on Penistone Road.

Guests enjoyed welcome drinks and canapes upon arrival, before listening to speeches from Stoneacre area manager Steven Morris and Volvo Car UK managing director Kristian Elvefors.

Sports fans also had the chance to put their abilities to the test via a special Go Tri Challenge, as well as put their questions to the British triathlon team in an exclusive Q&A session, where Lucy and Mark discussed their triathlon journeys, rigorous training routines and plans for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Russ Sorsby, general manager of Stoneacre Volvo Sheffield, said: ‘We were delighted with the turnout for our launch party. It was brilliant to see members of the local community engaging with the triathletes and trying something new.

‘The team and I all had a fantastic time showing guests around our new facility, and look forward to welcoming customers new and old very soon.’

Stoneacre Volvo Sheffield’s new site features Volvo’s signature lounge area, complete with Scandi-style furniture and Swedish cakes and coffee. Large panoramic glass walls allow customers to see all activity in the new workshops from the comfort of the lounge, where they can enjoy a Swedish ‘fika’ coffee break, or continue working with free wi-fi.

As well as relocating, the Sheffield-based retailer has expanded, with a larger showroom, including a greater display of Approved Used Volvo Selekt models on the forecourt and increased customer parking.

Stoneacre Motor Group is a family-run business with over 25 years of motor sales experience. Established in Scunthorpe in 1994, Stoneacre rapidly developed into one of the UK’s fastest growing car retailers, with 45 locations nationwide.

