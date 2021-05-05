Tribute paid after MG Motor UK head of sales and marketing Daniel Gregorious dies of pancreatic cancer

MG Motor UK’s head of sales and marketing Daniel Gregorious has died of pancreatic cancer.

He was married with three children and was just 49 years old when he passed away on Monday (May 3).

Gregorious appeared on Car Dealer Live last November during which he discussed MG’s plans for going electric, among a number of topics.

He said that more than half of its cars sold would be electric by the end of 2021 and stated that ‘we’ll be 100 per cent electric before any of our competitors’.

The top executive added: ‘I wouldn’t be coming on here and saying we’ll have 51 per cent electric next year if supply wasn’t confident. We can get as many as our dealers can sell.

‘Our message to our dealers is to go out there confidently, we can supply much quicker than our competitors can.’

Tragically, it was round about the same time that he discovered he had the disease, after he began to suffer from acute indigestion.

Friend and former colleague Craig Cheetham told Car Dealer today (May 5): ‘It’s truly tragic. He was a lovely guy. I know it’s customary to say as much in these circumstances but he genuinely was. He was also a good friend of mine.’

Gregorious began his professional career in 1994 as an account executive with a publicity firm.

He then moved into marketing, eventually becoming a marketing manager for DuPont, before entering the automotive industry in January 2002 as a district sales manager for Groupe PSA.

In October 2006, he was made an area manager for Kia, then became head of sales and sales operations for Chevrolet Europe in January 2011.

He became head of corporate planning and strategy for Groupe Renault’s Europe north region in August 2013 – his third of three positions there – and was responsible for commercial sales and aftersales performance in Cyprus and Malta as well.

Gregorious left in January 2018 to join MG Motor UK as head of sales. He was also involved with expanding the dealer network, seeing it increase to more than 100, and took responsibility for PR and marketing.

An official statement from MG Motor UK is still to be released.

