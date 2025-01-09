Trio charged over £1m fraud at collapsed used car dealership in Cheshire

Three people are set to appear in court after being charged in relation to a £1m fraud scheme at a failed used car dealership in Cheshire.

VIP Car Sales in Runcorn collapsed after being served with a winding up petition back in 2017, with police launching an investigation a short time later amid claims that dozens of customers had lost thousands of pounds.

Now, seven years on, Richard Gleave, Rachel Gleave and Mark East have all been charged with fraudulent trading contrary to section 993 Companies Act 2006.

Mr Gleave has also been charged with one count of theft.

More than 40 victims are said to have been impacted by the offences, which totalled more than £1m, between May 2013 and March 2017.

According to Companies House, Rachel Gleave was one of two directors of VIP Car Sales.

The other was actually a limited company – Optimum Business Solutions Ltd – which has held directorships in a whopping 151 firms.

The Gleaves, both of St Martins, and East, from Congleton, have all been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary said: ‘Detectives investigating allegations of fraud at a car sales showroom in Knutsford have charged three people.

‘Richard Gleave, Rachel Gleave and Mark East have all been charged with fraudulent trading contrary to section 993 Companies Act 2006.

‘Richard has also been charged with one count of theft.

‘The charges involve more than 40 victims and relate to offences which occurred between May 2013 and March 2017 at VIP Car Sales on Mereside Road, Knutsford.

‘The total value of the offences is believed to be more than £1m.’

The trio who have been charged will appear at Liverpool Knowsley & St Helens Magistrates’ Court on February 12.