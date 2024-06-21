TrustFord celebrates the opening of two sites in Scotland and 96 new recruits

TrustFord has opened the doors to another car dealership in Scotland this week, bringing its total number of employees in the country to 175.

Britain’s biggest Ford dealer group opened the site in Glasgow on Tuesday, June 18, and celebrated the official opening of its Aberdeen store on Wednesday, June 19, which began operations in March this year.

To get the new sites up and running, TrustFord has recruited a further 96 employees in Scotland.

Ford of Britain and Ireland chair and managing director Lisa Brankin officially opened the sites.

She said: ‘I am proud to see the Ford family growing from strength to strength and these impressive new dealerships in Aberdeen and Glasgow will provide a fantastic platform for Ford’s latest new passenger and commercial vehicles.

’I would like to thank the TrustFord Board and their team for all their support in bringing these new locations to life and I wish the TrustFord Scotland team every success in the future.’

Stuart Mustoe, chief executive officer of TrustFord, said: ‘This week marks a significant milestone with our investment and commitment to Ford customers in Scotland expanding our UK coverage to drive the standard in customer care.

’Whether you are looking for a new or used vehicle, a service, advice about your fleet, or just coming to have a look before making a purchase, the World of TrustFord is here for you whenever you need us, and our expert Scotland team will take care of everything.’

TrustFord is wholly owned by Ford Motor Company and operates as an independent dealer group with its own board of directors and operating strategies.

Part of the Ford Retail Group, with a network covering more than 60 sites across the UK and Channel Islands, it employs some 3,000 people.