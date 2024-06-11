Two young boys arrested for suspected arson attack on used car dealership in seaside town

Two boys have been arrested after a suspected arson attack on a used car dealership in the north of England.

The youngsters, aged just 11 and 13, have been released on bail following an incident at Hesketh Cars in Cleveleys last Friday (July 7).

The dealership suffered heavy fire damage with three cars seemingly set alight just outside the entrance to the showroom.

The Blackpool Gazette reports that the fire brigade were called to the blaze at around 6.26am and reported it to police a short time later, amid suspicions of foul play.

Images posted on social media show used Mitsubishi, Renault and Jaguar vehicles left as burnt-out shells in the aftermath of the incident.

Witnesses on said an explosion that ‘sounded like a bomb’ occurred when the cars were set alight, although nobody was injured in the blaze.

In a statement released on Friday, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: ‘Officers were called to reports of a fire at a car showroom in Cleveleys.

‘Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene as officers arrived, where three cars were on fire along with some damage to the premise.

‘Two boys, aged 11 and 13, from Fleetwood, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.’

The force has now told Car Dealer that both boys have been released on bail with conditions, pending further investigations.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: ‘At 6.26am, four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Fleetwood fire stations attended a commercial property fire on Coronation Road, Cleveleys.

‘Firefighters used two hose reels, five liters of foam, and two breathing apparatuses to extinguish the fire.

‘Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.’

Elsewhere, officers are also investigating a separate arson attack in nearby Thornton, which saw a ‘flammable liquid’ poured on the bonnet of a car and set alight.

It is not known whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote log 0175 of June 7, 2024.

Featured image: ©Lancashire Police