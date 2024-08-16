Log in
The new Vauxhall Grandland interior, via PA

Car News

Updated Grandland is a milestone for Vauxhall says MD as new version of SUV goes on sale

  • Vauxhall’s flagship SUV now has electric and hybrid powertrains
  • Latest Grandland has starting price of £34,700
  • Every Vauxhall model is now available as a fully electric vehicle

Time 11:28 am, August 16, 2024

Vauxhall has revealed the prices and details for the latest version of its flagship SUV – and the manufacturer’s MD has hailed it as a milestone for the brand.

Hybrid and electric powertrains are now available on the Grandland, meaning all Vauxhall models are now available with a fully electric powertrain a full 10 years ahead of government requirements.

The hybrid has a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces a total output of 164bhp.

It can do 0-60mph in 10 seconds, pumping out CO2 emissions of 125g/km, while Vauxhall claims this model can achieve a combined 51.4mpg.

The electric version has a 73kWh battery pack featuring a 207bhp electric motor as well as a heat pump as standard. It’ll give a claimed 325 miles between charge-ups and reach 60mph in 8.8 seconds.

This Grandland sits on a new platform that enables a larger battery pack to be offered as well. As such, next year will see it come with a 98kWh system giving an estimated 435 miles on a single charge.

The new Vauxhall Grandland rear, via PA

The new Vauxhall Grandland represents a milestone for the brand, says the manufacturer’s MD

Meanwhile, DC rapid charging will allow charging of 10 to 80% to be completed in around 26 minutes.

Vauxhall managing director James Taylor said: ‘The all-new Grandland is a milestone for Vauxhall.

‘With it, every Vauxhall model will be available with a choice of a fully electric powertrain – a decade ahead of government requirements. This is a big step in our electric offensive.’

Prices start at £34,700 for the hybrid model in Design trim, which features LED headlights plus a 10-inch infotainment screen.

That figure rises to £38,400 for the top-of-the-line Ultimate, which boasts a panoramic glass roof and powered tailgate.

The electric version is priced from £40,995 for the Design and £45,195 for the Ultimate.

Order books are open now and customer deliveries are expected from the beginning of October.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

