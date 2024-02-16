Used car and van dealer facing trial after failing to identify driver said to have broken law

A used car and van dealership is to face trial after being accused of failing to provide the details of a driver who was believed to have committed a traffic offence.

Vansco Ltd found itself up before West Hampshire Magistrates’ Court in Southampton yesterday (Feb 15) in relation to an alleged incident that took place on November 15, 2022.

The driver of a white Ford van, believed to belong to the dealership, was allegedly caught flouting traffic laws near Fareham but police were unable to identify who was behind the wheel.

After linking the van to the dealership, officers asked for the name of the driver but were told it couldn’t be provided.

This led to the Southampton-based firm being charged with a single count of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

Nobody from the outfit was at yesterday’s hearing, as bosses were attending a funeral, but a not guilty plea was entered in their absence.

Car Dealer was in court to hear that the firm’s defence will centre on the fact that the driver was one of several used by the outfit, who are supplied by a third party.

Owing to GDPR, Vansco says it was therefore unable to provide the details requested by the police.

In response, the Crown says the firm had a responsibility to ‘nominate the company who supplied the driver’.

During a brief hearing, which lasted between five and 10 minutes, the case was adjourned for trial.

An hour-long trial will now go ahead at the same court on Tuesday, June 11 at 10am.

