Used Car Awards 2022: The Nominations List is revealed

The firms that have made the Nominations List for the Used Car Awards 2022, sponsored by Black Horse, are revealed today.
The nominations – published below – contain the names of those who will go through to the tough mystery shopping phase of the awards.
Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 28.
Our judging panel – which includes event host Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer – whittled down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations.
These businesses will now be mystery shopped by our panel before our judges draw up the awards Shortlist, which will be revealed on October 24.
Brewer said: ‘The entries this year have been outstanding and it’s been tough enough whittling them down to this longer Nominations List cut.
‘The mystery shopping phase always sorts the wheat from the chaff, though.
‘The team, including myself, work incredibly hard on mystery shopping the car dealers named here and fill out a scary looking spreadsheet to help us decide the winner.
‘I can’t wait to be celebrating with the winners at the awards on November 28 – it’ll be worth all the hard work!’
Mystery shopping can happen remotely, on the phone or on a nominated firm’s website, or in person.
Brewer added: ‘Make sure you and your teams are on top of your game because you never know when our mystery shoppers may be enquiring.’
The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 28 at The Brewery in London.
It is highly advisable to book your place at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out two weeks before it took place.
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.
eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX are hosting the official after party, which is invite only.
Nominations List 2022
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards
Dealers’ Dealer
Sponsored by GardX
- Jamie Caple, Car Quay
- Daksh Gupta, formerly Marshall Motor Group
- Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark
- Mark Lavery, Cambria Automobiles
- Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors
- George Manning, Hilton Garage
- Neil McCue, Snows
- PJ Quinn, Emerald House of Cars
- Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
- Richard Styrin, Styrin Motors
Service & Repair Outlet
Sponsored by WarrantyWise
- ACC UK, Farnborough
- Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, Inverness
- Bntec German Autocare, Hull
- BTE Automotive, Bordon
- CCM, Cranleigh
- Cedar Garage German Car Specialists, Worthing
- Grimsdyke Service Station, Stanmore
- Hillclimb Garage, High Wycombe
- Spencer’s Service and MOT Centre, Norwich
- Uckfield Motor Services, Uckfield
Used EV Dealer
Sponsorship available
- Cleevely EV, Cheltenham
- R Symons, New Milton
- ERLS Vehicles, Brixworth
- Just EVs, Southampton
- EV Experts, Guildford
- WeAreEV, Bristol
- Go Green Autos, Wantage
- Drive Green, Emborough
- EVHERO, Peterborough
- Electric Cars UK, Preston
Social Media User
Sponsored by iVendi
- Acklam Car Centre
- Amari Supercars
- Emerald House of Cars
- GVE, London
- HPL Car Supermarket
- Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service
- Marshall Motor Group
- Premier GT
- Targa Florio Cars
- Tom Hartley Cars
Use of Video
Sponsored by Visitor Chat
- Acklam Car Centre
- Alexanders Prestige
- Amari Supercars
- Emerald House of Cars
- Fords of Winsford
- GVE, London
- Pilote Classics
- Premier GT
- Romans International
- Targa Florio Cars
Used Car Website
Sponsored by CarGurus
- Car Quay
- Carite
- Crompton Way Motors
- Fords of Winsford
- Fratelli Cars
- Frosts Cars
- Hilton Garage
- Imola of Bristol
- Marshall Motor Group
- Wilsons of Epsom
Used Car Online Sales Experience
Sponsored by Codeweavers
- Arnold Clark
- Cazoo
- DCC
- Emerald House of Cars
- Fords of Winsford
- Frosts Cars
- Hilton Garage
- Motorpoint
- SUV Prestige
- Vertu Motors
Specialist Used Car Dealership
Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance
- Alexanders Prestige, Boroughbridge
- Amari Supercars, Preston
- GVE, London
- Optimum Vehicles, Bilbrough
- Philip Raby Specialist Cars, Bosham
- Premier GT, Pulborough
- Romans International, Banstead
- Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley
- Targa Florio Cars, Chichester
- Tom Hartley, Swadlincote
Used Car Sales Team
Sponsored by Motorway
- Acklam Car Centre
- Acorn Motor Group
- Angus MacKinnon
- Beck Evans
- Car Quay
- Carmotion
- Crompton Way Motors
- Kia Ferndown (Hendy)
- Hilton Garage
- Plympton Car Centre
Used Car Dealer Principal
Sponsored by Aston Lark
- David Peachey, Hereford Motor Group
- David Trigg, Premier GT
- James Quigley, Acorn Crewe
- Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon
- Philip Raby, Philip Raby Specialist Cars
- Shaun Young, Revento Motors
- Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales
- Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
- Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
- Tom Hartley, Tom Hartley Cars
Future Star
Sponsored by Northridge Finance
- Freddie Moncur, JFM Cars
- Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars
- James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales
- Kristian Shaw, Otter Motors
- Louis Young, Compact Cars and Vans
- Michael Milani, Compact Cars and Vans
- Nick Lapthorne, Big Motoring World
- Owen Denning, SUV Prestige
- Tim Robotham, Hilton Garage
- Zak Din, Apollo Prestige Vehicles
Used Car Customer Care
Sponsored by RAC Dealer Network
- Acklam Car Centre
- Acorn Kia, Burntwood
- Angus MacKinnon
- Auriga Cars
- Carite
- Crompton Way Motors
- Grimsdyke Car Sales
- Motoroo
- Plympton Car Centre
- Prestige Cars Kent
Used Car Supermarket
Sponsored by Mann Island Finance
- Available Car
- Big Motoring World
- Carbase
- Cargiant
- Carshop
- Carstore
- Fords of Winsford
- Hilton Garage
- Motorpoint
- Motorstore by Arnold Clark
Newcomer Dealership
Sponsored by Moneybarn
- Adam Automotive, Chelmsford
- Apollo Prestige, Chichester
- European Prestige UK, Orpington
- Giraffe Cars, Newtownabbey
- JFM Cars, Woodford Green
- LM Motor Company, Kilmarnock
- MSB Car Sales, Arbroath
- Platinum Vehicles, North Shields
- Rhys Edwards Motors, Glantwymyn
- Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley
Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer
Sponsored by Close Brothers
- Anchor Vans, Reading
- Chase Vans, Southampton
- Discount Van Sales, Newport
- Good Van Company, Preston
- Hendy Ford Transit Centre, Eastleigh
- JL Vans, Warrington
- Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre
- Peter Vardy Vanz
- Van Monster
- Vansdirect, Southampton
Days To Turn
Sponsored by Auto Trader
Diversity & Inclusion
Sponsored by MotoNovo Finance
- Auto Trader
- Available Car
- Car Connect Bristol
- Cox Automotive
- Jardine Motors
- Marshall Motor Group
- Mazda Motors UK
- Sytner
- TrustFord
- Vantage Motor Group
Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars
Sponsored by Black Horse
- Car Brothers, Newtownabbey
- Crompton Way Motors, Bolton
- Garage on the Green, St Leonards-on-sea
- Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service, Inverurie
- North Loop Autohaus, Droitwich
- Pescara, Tonbridge
- Styrin Motors, Leeds
- The Car Centre, Manchester
- The Premium Car Collection, Sheffield
- Top Car Inverness
Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars
Sponsored by Black Horse
- Acklam Car Centre, Middlesbrough
- Adam Automotive, Chelmsford
- Ashridge Vehicles, Berkhamstead
- Chico’s Of Plymouth
- Empressive Motor Company, Merthyr Tydfil
- Motoroo, Romford
- Plympton Car Centre, Plympton
- RS Car Sales, Sandbach
- Solo Car Sales, Liverpool
- Your Car Supermarket, Birmingham
Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars
Sponsored by Black Horse
- Beck Evans, Sidcup
- Burford Car Sales, Hoddesdon
- Car Quay, Derby
- Carmotion, Gloucester
- Parc Lane Cars, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Prestige Cars Kent, Orpington
- Quality Part X, Stevenage
- Saxton 4×4, Chelmsford
- SUV Prestige, Wetherby
- Windmill Motors, Bourne
Used Car Dealership Group
Sponsored by Black Horse
- Arnold Clark
- Hendy
- John Grose
- Marshall Motor Group
- Peter Vardy
- Snows
- Steven Eagell
- Swansway
- Sytner
- TrustFord
Manufacturer Used Car Scheme
Sponsored by Auto Protect
- Audi
- BMW
- Ford
- Hyundai
- Mercedes
- Nissan
- Suzuki
- Vauxhall
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
Used Small Car
Used Mid-Sized Car
Used Executive Car
Used Sports Car
Used SUV
Used AFV
Used Car of the Year
Sponsored: To be announced
Outstanding Achievement
Sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting
Lifetime Achievement
Sponsored by GardX
