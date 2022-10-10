Log in
Used Car Awards 2022 nominations listUsed Car Awards 2022 nominations list

News

Used Car Awards 2022: The Nominations List is revealed

  • Nominations List revealed for Used Car Awards 2022
  • Names in the frame will now go forward to tough mystery shopping phase
  • Shortlist of five firms will be revealed on October 24
  • Firms advised to book their places at Used Car Awards ceremony now

Time 4:35 pm, October 10, 2022

The firms that have made the Nominations List for the Used Car Awards 2022, sponsored by Black Horse, are revealed today.

The nominations – published below – contain the names of those who will go through to the tough mystery shopping phase of the awards.

Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 28. 

Ticket sales are open now.

Our judging panel – which includes event host Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer – whittled down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations.

These businesses will now be mystery shopped by our panel before our judges draw up the awards Shortlist, which will be revealed on October 24.

Brewer said: ‘The entries this year have been outstanding and it’s been tough enough whittling them down to this longer Nominations List cut.

‘The mystery shopping phase always sorts the wheat from the chaff, though. 

‘The team, including myself, work incredibly hard on mystery shopping the car dealers named here and fill out a scary looking spreadsheet to help us decide the winner.

‘I can’t wait to be celebrating with the winners at the awards on November 28 – it’ll be worth all the hard work!’

Mystery shopping can happen remotely, on the phone or on a nominated firm’s website, or in person.

Brewer added: ‘Make sure you and your teams are on top of your game because you never know when our mystery shoppers may be enquiring.’

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 28 at The Brewery in London.

It is highly advisable to book your place at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out two weeks before it took place.

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX are hosting the official after party, which is invite only.

Nominations List 2022

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards

Dealers’ Dealer

Sponsored by GardX

  • Jamie Caple, Car Quay
  • Daksh Gupta, formerly Marshall Motor Group
  • Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark
  • Mark Lavery, Cambria Automobiles
  • Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors
  • George Manning, Hilton Garage
  • Neil McCue, Snows
  • PJ Quinn, Emerald House of Cars
  • Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
  • Richard Styrin, Styrin Motors

Service & Repair Outlet 

Sponsored by WarrantyWise

  • ACC UK, Farnborough
  • Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, Inverness
  • Bntec German Autocare, Hull
  • BTE Automotive, Bordon
  • CCM, Cranleigh
  • Cedar Garage German Car Specialists, Worthing
  • Grimsdyke Service Station, Stanmore
  • Hillclimb Garage, High Wycombe
  • Spencer’s Service and MOT Centre, Norwich
  • Uckfield Motor Services, Uckfield

Used EV Dealer

Sponsorship available

  • Cleevely EV, Cheltenham
  • R Symons, New Milton
  • ERLS Vehicles, Brixworth
  • Just EVs, Southampton
  • EV Experts, Guildford
  • WeAreEV, Bristol
  • Go Green Autos, Wantage
  • Drive Green, Emborough
  • EVHERO, Peterborough
  • Electric Cars UK, Preston 

Social Media User 

Sponsored by iVendi

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Amari Supercars
  • Emerald House of Cars
  • GVE, London
  • HPL Car Supermarket
  • Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service
  • Marshall Motor Group
  • Premier GT
  • Targa Florio Cars
  • Tom Hartley Cars

Use of Video 

Sponsored by Visitor Chat

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Alexanders Prestige
  • Amari Supercars
  • Emerald House of Cars
  • Fords of Winsford
  • GVE, London
  • Pilote Classics
  • Premier GT
  • Romans International
  • Targa Florio Cars

Used Car Website 

Sponsored by CarGurus

  • Car Quay
  • Carite
  • Crompton Way Motors
  • Fords of Winsford
  • Fratelli Cars
  • Frosts Cars
  • Hilton Garage
  • Imola of Bristol
  • Marshall Motor Group
  • Wilsons of Epsom

Used Car Online Sales Experience 

Sponsored by Codeweavers

  • Arnold Clark
  • Cazoo
  • DCC
  • Emerald House of Cars
  • Fords of Winsford
  • Frosts Cars
  • Hilton Garage
  • Motorpoint
  • SUV Prestige
  • Vertu Motors

Specialist Used Car Dealership 

Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance

  • Alexanders Prestige, Boroughbridge
  • Amari Supercars, Preston
  • GVE, London
  • Optimum Vehicles, Bilbrough
  • Philip Raby Specialist Cars, Bosham
  • Premier GT, Pulborough
  • Romans International, Banstead
  • Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley
  • Targa Florio Cars, Chichester
  • Tom Hartley, Swadlincote

Used Car Sales Team

Sponsored by Motorway

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Acorn Motor Group
  • Angus MacKinnon
  • Beck Evans
  • Car Quay
  • Carmotion
  • Crompton Way Motors
  • Kia Ferndown (Hendy)
  • Hilton Garage
  • Plympton Car Centre

Used Car Dealer Principal 

Sponsored by Aston Lark

  • David Peachey, Hereford Motor Group
  • David Trigg, Premier GT
  • James Quigley, Acorn Crewe
  • Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon
  • Philip Raby, Philip Raby Specialist Cars
  • Shaun Young, Revento Motors
  • Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales
  • Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
  • Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
  • Tom Hartley, Tom Hartley Cars

Future Star 

Sponsored by Northridge Finance

  • Freddie Moncur, JFM Cars
  • Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars
  • James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales
  • Kristian Shaw, Otter Motors
  • Louis Young, Compact Cars and Vans
  • Michael Milani, Compact Cars and Vans
  • Nick Lapthorne, Big Motoring World
  • Owen Denning, SUV Prestige
  • Tim Robotham, Hilton Garage
  • Zak Din, Apollo Prestige Vehicles

Used Car Customer Care 

Sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Acorn Kia, Burntwood
  • Angus MacKinnon
  • Auriga Cars
  • Carite
  • Crompton Way Motors
  • Grimsdyke Car Sales
  • Motoroo
  • Plympton Car Centre
  • Prestige Cars Kent

Used Car Supermarket

Sponsored by Mann Island Finance

  • Available Car
  • Big Motoring World
  • Carbase
  • Cargiant
  • Carshop
  • Carstore
  • Fords of Winsford
  • Hilton Garage
  • Motorpoint
  • Motorstore by Arnold Clark

Newcomer Dealership

Sponsored by Moneybarn

  • Adam Automotive, Chelmsford
  • Apollo Prestige, Chichester
  • European Prestige UK, Orpington
  • Giraffe Cars, Newtownabbey
  • JFM Cars, Woodford Green
  • LM Motor Company, Kilmarnock
  • MSB Car Sales, Arbroath
  • Platinum Vehicles, North Shields
  • Rhys Edwards Motors, Glantwymyn
  • Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer

Sponsored by Close Brothers

  • Anchor Vans, Reading
  • Chase Vans, Southampton
  • Discount Van Sales, Newport
  • Good Van Company, Preston
  • Hendy Ford Transit Centre, Eastleigh
  • JL Vans, Warrington
  • Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre
  • Peter Vardy Vanz
  • Van Monster
  • Vansdirect, Southampton

Days To Turn 

Sponsored by Auto Trader

  • Nominations list to be published shortly

Diversity & Inclusion

Sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

  • Auto Trader
  • Available Car
  • Car Connect Bristol
  • Cox Automotive
  • Jardine Motors
  • Marshall Motor Group
  • Mazda Motors UK
  • Sytner
  • TrustFord
  • Vantage Motor Group

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

  • Car Brothers, Newtownabbey
  • Crompton Way Motors, Bolton
  • Garage on the Green, St Leonards-on-sea
  • Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service, Inverurie
  • North Loop Autohaus, Droitwich
  • Pescara, Tonbridge
  • Styrin Motors, Leeds
  • The Car Centre, Manchester
  • The Premium Car Collection, Sheffield
  • Top Car Inverness

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars 

Sponsored by Black Horse

  • Acklam Car Centre, Middlesbrough
  • Adam Automotive, Chelmsford
  • Ashridge Vehicles, Berkhamstead
  • Chico’s Of Plymouth
  • Empressive Motor Company, Merthyr Tydfil
  • Motoroo, Romford
  • Plympton Car Centre, Plympton
  • RS Car Sales, Sandbach
  • Solo Car Sales, Liverpool
  • Your Car Supermarket, Birmingham

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars 

Sponsored by Black Horse

  • Beck Evans, Sidcup
  • Burford Car Sales, Hoddesdon
  • Car Quay, Derby
  • Carmotion, Gloucester
  • Parc Lane Cars, Newcastle upon Tyne
  • Prestige Cars Kent, Orpington
  • Quality Part X, Stevenage
  • Saxton 4×4, Chelmsford
  • SUV Prestige, Wetherby
  • Windmill Motors, Bourne

Used Car Dealership Group 

Sponsored by Black Horse

  • Arnold Clark
  • Hendy
  • John Grose
  • Marshall Motor Group
  • Peter Vardy
  • Snows
  • Steven Eagell
  • Swansway
  • Sytner
  • TrustFord

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme 

Sponsored by Auto Protect

  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Ford
  • Hyundai
  • Mercedes
  • Nissan
  • Suzuki
  • Vauxhall
  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo

Used Small Car 

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Executive Car

Used Sports Car

Used SUV

Used AFV

Used Car of the Year

Sponsored: To be announced

  • No Nominations List revealed

Outstanding Achievement 

Sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting

  • No Nominations List revealed

Lifetime Achievement 

Sponsored by GardX

  • No Nominations List revealed

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

