Used Car Awards 2022: The Nominations List is revealed

The firms that have made the Nominations List for the Used Car Awards 2022, sponsored by Black Horse, are revealed today.

The nominations – published below – contain the names of those who will go through to the tough mystery shopping phase of the awards.

Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 28.

Ticket sales are open now.

Our judging panel – which includes event host Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer – whittled down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations.

These businesses will now be mystery shopped by our panel before our judges draw up the awards Shortlist, which will be revealed on October 24.

Brewer said: ‘The entries this year have been outstanding and it’s been tough enough whittling them down to this longer Nominations List cut.

‘The mystery shopping phase always sorts the wheat from the chaff, though.

‘The team, including myself, work incredibly hard on mystery shopping the car dealers named here and fill out a scary looking spreadsheet to help us decide the winner.

‘I can’t wait to be celebrating with the winners at the awards on November 28 – it’ll be worth all the hard work!’

Mystery shopping can happen remotely, on the phone or on a nominated firm’s website, or in person.

Brewer added: ‘Make sure you and your teams are on top of your game because you never know when our mystery shoppers may be enquiring.’

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 28 at The Brewery in London.

It is highly advisable to book your place at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out two weeks before it took place.

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX are hosting the official after party, which is invite only.

Nominations List 2022

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards

Dealers’ Dealer

Sponsored by GardX

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Daksh Gupta, formerly Marshall Motor Group

Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark

Mark Lavery, Cambria Automobiles

Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors

George Manning, Hilton Garage

Neil McCue, Snows

PJ Quinn, Emerald House of Cars

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

Richard Styrin, Styrin Motors

Service & Repair Outlet

Sponsored by WarrantyWise

ACC UK, Farnborough

Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, Inverness

Bntec German Autocare, Hull

BTE Automotive, Bordon

CCM, Cranleigh

Cedar Garage German Car Specialists, Worthing

Grimsdyke Service Station, Stanmore

Hillclimb Garage, High Wycombe

Spencer’s Service and MOT Centre, Norwich

Uckfield Motor Services, Uckfield

Used EV Dealer

Sponsorship available

Cleevely EV, Cheltenham

R Symons, New Milton

ERLS Vehicles, Brixworth

Just EVs, Southampton

EV Experts, Guildford

WeAreEV, Bristol

Go Green Autos, Wantage

Drive Green, Emborough

EVHERO, Peterborough

Electric Cars UK, Preston

Social Media User

Sponsored by iVendi

Acklam Car Centre

Amari Supercars

Emerald House of Cars

GVE, London

HPL Car Supermarket

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service

Marshall Motor Group

Premier GT

Targa Florio Cars

Tom Hartley Cars

Use of Video

Sponsored by Visitor Chat

Acklam Car Centre

Alexanders Prestige

Amari Supercars

Emerald House of Cars

Fords of Winsford

GVE, London

Pilote Classics

Premier GT

Romans International

Targa Florio Cars

Used Car Website

Sponsored by CarGurus

Car Quay

Carite

Crompton Way Motors

Fords of Winsford

Fratelli Cars

Frosts Cars

Hilton Garage

Imola of Bristol

Marshall Motor Group

Wilsons of Epsom

Used Car Online Sales Experience

Sponsored by Codeweavers

Arnold Clark

Cazoo

DCC

Emerald House of Cars

Fords of Winsford

Frosts Cars

Hilton Garage

Motorpoint

SUV Prestige

Vertu Motors

Specialist Used Car Dealership

Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance

Alexanders Prestige, Boroughbridge

Amari Supercars, Preston

GVE, London

Optimum Vehicles, Bilbrough

Philip Raby Specialist Cars, Bosham

Premier GT, Pulborough

Romans International, Banstead

Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley

Targa Florio Cars, Chichester

Tom Hartley, Swadlincote

Used Car Sales Team

Sponsored by Motorway

Acklam Car Centre

Acorn Motor Group

Angus MacKinnon

Beck Evans

Car Quay

Carmotion

Crompton Way Motors

Kia Ferndown (Hendy)

Hilton Garage

Plympton Car Centre

Used Car Dealer Principal

Sponsored by Aston Lark

David Peachey, Hereford Motor Group

David Trigg, Premier GT

James Quigley, Acorn Crewe

Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon

Philip Raby, Philip Raby Specialist Cars

Shaun Young, Revento Motors

Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales

Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Tom Hartley, Tom Hartley Cars

Future Star

Sponsored by Northridge Finance

Freddie Moncur, JFM Cars

Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars

James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales

Kristian Shaw, Otter Motors

Louis Young, Compact Cars and Vans

Michael Milani, Compact Cars and Vans

Nick Lapthorne, Big Motoring World

Owen Denning, SUV Prestige

Tim Robotham, Hilton Garage

Zak Din, Apollo Prestige Vehicles

Used Car Customer Care

Sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Acklam Car Centre

Acorn Kia, Burntwood

Angus MacKinnon

Auriga Cars

Carite

Crompton Way Motors

Grimsdyke Car Sales

Motoroo

Plympton Car Centre

Prestige Cars Kent

Used Car Supermarket

Sponsored by Mann Island Finance

Available Car

Big Motoring World

Carbase

Cargiant

Carshop

Carstore

Fords of Winsford

Hilton Garage

Motorpoint

Motorstore by Arnold Clark

Newcomer Dealership

Sponsored by Moneybarn

Adam Automotive, Chelmsford

Apollo Prestige, Chichester

European Prestige UK, Orpington

Giraffe Cars, Newtownabbey

JFM Cars, Woodford Green

LM Motor Company, Kilmarnock

MSB Car Sales, Arbroath

Platinum Vehicles, North Shields

Rhys Edwards Motors, Glantwymyn

Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer

Sponsored by Close Brothers

Anchor Vans, Reading

Chase Vans, Southampton

Discount Van Sales, Newport

Good Van Company, Preston

Hendy Ford Transit Centre, Eastleigh

JL Vans, Warrington

Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre

Peter Vardy Vanz

Van Monster

Vansdirect, Southampton

Days To Turn

Sponsored by Auto Trader

Nominations list to be published shortly

Diversity & Inclusion

Sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Auto Trader

Available Car

Car Connect Bristol

Cox Automotive

Jardine Motors

Marshall Motor Group

Mazda Motors UK

Sytner

TrustFord

Vantage Motor Group

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

Car Brothers, Newtownabbey

Crompton Way Motors, Bolton

Garage on the Green, St Leonards-on-sea

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service, Inverurie

North Loop Autohaus, Droitwich

Pescara, Tonbridge

Styrin Motors, Leeds

The Car Centre, Manchester

The Premium Car Collection, Sheffield

Top Car Inverness

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

Acklam Car Centre, Middlesbrough

Adam Automotive, Chelmsford

Ashridge Vehicles, Berkhamstead

Chico’s Of Plymouth

Empressive Motor Company, Merthyr Tydfil

Motoroo, Romford

Plympton Car Centre, Plympton

RS Car Sales, Sandbach

Solo Car Sales, Liverpool

Your Car Supermarket, Birmingham

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

Beck Evans, Sidcup

Burford Car Sales, Hoddesdon

Car Quay, Derby

Carmotion, Gloucester

Parc Lane Cars, Newcastle upon Tyne

Prestige Cars Kent, Orpington

Quality Part X, Stevenage

Saxton 4×4, Chelmsford

SUV Prestige, Wetherby

Windmill Motors, Bourne

Used Car Dealership Group

Sponsored by Black Horse

Arnold Clark

Hendy

John Grose

Marshall Motor Group

Peter Vardy

Snows

Steven Eagell

Swansway

Sytner

TrustFord

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme

Sponsored by Auto Protect

Audi

BMW

Ford

Hyundai

Mercedes

Nissan

Suzuki

Vauxhall

Volkswagen

Volvo

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Executive Car

Used Sports Car

Used SUV

Used AFV

Used Car of the Year

Sponsored: To be announced

No Nominations List revealed

Outstanding Achievement

Sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting

No Nominations List revealed

Lifetime Achievement

Sponsored by GardX

No Nominations List revealed

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.