Used Car Awards 2024 Nominations List: Is your business in the running for a top award?

Our first cut of the huge number of nominations for the Used Car Awards 2024 is now complete – and here we reveal who will move to the next stage.

The nominations for the Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse is published below and contains the names of those who will go through to the tough mystery shopping phase.

The mystery shopping has already begun so make sure your teams are on top form as our judges may call, email or even visit your dealership in person.

Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 25.

Our judging panel – which includes event host and Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer – have trimmed down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations.

We look at Auto Trader and Google rankings, the number of reviews and even what your customers have said about you on a these platforms and others. The size of your business, the age, and your stock levels is all taken into consideration when the judges look at the nominees.

We also look at entry submissions for all categories before making our first cut.

The businesses on this list will now be mystery-shopped by our panel of experts before our judges draw up the awards Shortlist, which will be revealed on October 21.

Key dates

Nominations List: October 7

Shortlist: October 21

Awards Night: November 25

Brewer said: ‘It’s been a very interesting year in the motor trade and one where James and I have opened our own used car dealerships.

‘We both know the the trials and tribulations you go through on a daily basis and how hard it is to keep customers happy.

‘Those businesses that go the extra mile to keep customers smiling will rise to the top and this first round of judging has already been tough. I can’t wait to see who makes it onto the Shortlist.’

Mystery shopping can happen remotely, on the phone or on a nominated firm’s website, or in person.

Brewer added: ‘The team and I work incredibly hard on the mystery shopping phase of the judging as we want to ensure the best get their chance to shine.

‘My advice is to treat every lead like you always would – with care and help them as much as you can because it could be the Car Dealer team calling!’

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 25 at The Brewery in London. In the video of last year’s event (above) you can see what to expect on the night.

The event is black tie, includes a three-course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino. There will also be an invite-only after party sponsored by RAC and Vehicles in Video.

Used Car Awards 2024 Nominations List

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards

Craig Applegate, Carite

Danny Evans, Beck Evans

Estelle Miller, EV Experts

Farhad Tailor, V12 Sports & Classics

Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge

Shaun Young, Revento Motors

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Jay Manek, Mercland

Joanna Smith, Wink Cars

Joe Betty, Berrow Motors

BS Motors

Carite Service Centre

Greg Mitchell Motors

Harris Motor Company

Holmer Green Service Centre

Grimsdyke Service Station

Maple Garage

Redgate Lodge

Snows Accident Repair Centre

Thame Cars

Anchor EV

Car360

Cleevely EV

Drive Green

Erl’s Vehicles

EV Experts

Go Green Autos

Luscombe Leeds

RSEV (R Symons)

Wisely Automotive

Acklam Cars

Alexanders Prestige

AutoSportiva

Berrow Motors

Eden Motor Group

GVE London

HPL Motors

James Glen Car Sales

Saltmarine Cars

Small Cars Direct

Acklam Car Centre

Berrow Motors

Bowen’s Garage

Carite

Carscierge

Eden Motor Group

FOW Car Supermarket

James Glen Car Sales

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Quattro Tech Cars

Carbase

Drive Green

FOW Car Supermarket

Frosts Cars

Hilton Garage

MB Motors Ballymena

Richlee Motor Company

Romans International

Sytner Group

West Motors

Carbase

Carsa

Frosts Cars

Great Central Auto

Motorpoint

Norwich Car Store

Paragon Cars London

Pershore Motor Group

Redgate Lodge

Snows Motor Group

Alexanders Prestige

Beechwood Autos

G Kirby Collection

Hilton & Moss

Jubilee Mobility

Quattro Tech Cars

Romans International

Targa Florio Cars

Tom Hartley Junior

Top 555

Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Craig Walker, Culloden Cars

Farhad Tailor, V12 Sports & Classics

Joanna Smith, Wink Cars

Lee Ferguson, Pine Lodge Cars

Marc Handscomb, DCC

Mark Gotham, Rangebrook

Sara Williams, Brecon Motors

Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

William Lee-Kemp, Auto Sportiva

Future Star

Sponsored by Northridge Finance

Ashley Richards, GKS of Ivybridge

Dom Lynn, Autopark UK

Felix Reeves, Vansco

Leon Radin, Culloden Cars

Lewis Ball, Norwich Car Store

Louis Gaskin, Snows Peugeot Portsmouth

Oliver Sutherland, Sutherland Automotive

Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars

Qamar Arshad, Motoroo

Robbie Broyd, Ivanhurst Motor Company

Acklam Car Centre

Alexanders Prestige

Beck Evans

Browns Car Company

Car Brothers NI

Crompton Way Motors

Luscombe Leeds

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Redgate Lodge

V12 Sports & Classics

Autopark UK

Carsupermarket.com

Carmotion

George Kingsley

Greg Mitchell Motors

GKS of Ivybridge

LM Motor Company

MB Motors Ballymena

Maple Garage

Pine Lodge Cars

Nominations list to follow

Anchor Vans

Beechwood Autos

Big Van World

J&S Van Centre

Vanbase

Vansco

Vanstar Leeds

VanMonster Leicester

Vanaways

Van Trade Direct

Arnold Clark

Carbase

Cox Automotive

Hilton Car Supermarket

Lithia UK

Norton Way Group

Steven Eagell

Sytner Group

TrustFord

Vantage Motor Group

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Luxury Car

Used Performance Car

Used AFV

Used Commercial Vehicle

Used Car of the Year

No shortlist announced

No nominations announced

Bath & Somerset Cars

Carscierge

Hitchfields

Hope and Hope

NexCar

Nolan Cars

Norwich Car Store

Sansoms Specialist Cars

Strenue

Spa Motors Hereford

Autopark UK

Big Motoring World

Carbase

Carsa

Car Planet

CarSupermarket.com

FOW Car Supermarket

Henson Car Store

Hilton Car Supermarket

Hilton Garage

Carite Cars

Crompton Way Motors

Feathercrest Services

Grimsdyke Car Sales

Paragon Cars London

Pinnacle Cars

Prestige Diesel & Sports

Quattro Tech Cars

Small Cars Direct

Summit Garage (Dudley)

Alyn Brewis

AMT Specialist Cars

ASK Motors

Hitchfields

JMV Cars

Motoroo

Plympton Car Centre

RS Car Sales

Spencer’s Car Sales

ZG Prestige

Acklam Car Centre

Auto Sportiva

Beck Evans

Browns Car Company

Infinity Motors

Pine Lodge Cars

Rangebrook Ltd

Redgate Lodge

MB Motors Ballymena

West Motors

Arnold Clark

Barretts

Carsa

Greenhous

Perrys

Snows Motor Group

Swansway

Sytner Group

TrustFord

Wilsons

No nominations announced

No nominations announced

