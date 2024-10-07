Used Car Awards 2024 Nominations List: Is your business in the running for a top award?

Our first cut of the huge number of nominations for the Used Car Awards 2024 is now complete – and here we reveal who will move to the next stage.
The nominations for the Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse is published below and contains the names of those who will go through to the tough mystery shopping phase.
The mystery shopping has already begun so make sure your teams are on top form as our judges may call, email or even visit your dealership in person.
Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 25.
Our judging panel – which includes event host and Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer – have trimmed down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations.
We look at Auto Trader and Google rankings, the number of reviews and even what your customers have said about you on a these platforms and others. The size of your business, the age, and your stock levels is all taken into consideration when the judges look at the nominees.
We also look at entry submissions for all categories before making our first cut.
The businesses on this list will now be mystery-shopped by our panel of experts before our judges draw up the awards Shortlist, which will be revealed on October 21.
Key dates
- Nominations List: October 7
- Shortlist: October 21
- Awards Night: November 25
Brewer said: ‘It’s been a very interesting year in the motor trade and one where James and I have opened our own used car dealerships.
‘We both know the the trials and tribulations you go through on a daily basis and how hard it is to keep customers happy.
‘Those businesses that go the extra mile to keep customers smiling will rise to the top and this first round of judging has already been tough. I can’t wait to see who makes it onto the Shortlist.’
Mystery shopping can happen remotely, on the phone or on a nominated firm’s website, or in person.
Brewer added: ‘The team and I work incredibly hard on the mystery shopping phase of the judging as we want to ensure the best get their chance to shine.
‘My advice is to treat every lead like you always would – with care and help them as much as you can because it could be the Car Dealer team calling!’
The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 25 at The Brewery in London. In the video of last year’s event (above) you can see what to expect on the night.
It is highly advisable to book your table at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event is black tie, includes a three-course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.
eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino. There will also be an invite-only after party sponsored by RAC and Vehicles in Video.
Used Car Awards 2024 Nominations List
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards
Craig Applegate, Carite
Danny Evans, Beck Evans
Estelle Miller, EV Experts
Farhad Tailor, V12 Sports & Classics
Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge
Shaun Young, Revento Motors
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Jay Manek, Mercland
Joanna Smith, Wink Cars
Joe Betty, Berrow Motors
BS Motors
Carite Service Centre
Greg Mitchell Motors
Harris Motor Company
Holmer Green Service Centre
Grimsdyke Service Station
Maple Garage
Redgate Lodge
Snows Accident Repair Centre
Thame Cars
Anchor EV
Car360
Cleevely EV
Drive Green
Erl’s Vehicles
EV Experts
Go Green Autos
Luscombe Leeds
RSEV (R Symons)
Wisely Automotive
Acklam Cars
Alexanders Prestige
AutoSportiva
Berrow Motors
Eden Motor Group
GVE London
HPL Motors
James Glen Car Sales
Saltmarine Cars
Small Cars Direct
Acklam Car Centre
Berrow Motors
Bowen’s Garage
Carite
Carscierge
Eden Motor Group
FOW Car Supermarket
James Glen Car Sales
Prestige Diesels & Sports
Quattro Tech Cars
Carbase
Drive Green
FOW Car Supermarket
Frosts Cars
Hilton Garage
MB Motors Ballymena
Richlee Motor Company
Romans International
Sytner Group
West Motors
Carbase
Carsa
Frosts Cars
Great Central Auto
Motorpoint
Norwich Car Store
Paragon Cars London
Pershore Motor Group
Redgate Lodge
Snows Motor Group
Alexanders Prestige
Beechwood Autos
G Kirby Collection
Hilton & Moss
Jubilee Mobility
Quattro Tech Cars
Romans International
Targa Florio Cars
Tom Hartley Junior
Top 555
Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Craig Walker, Culloden Cars
Farhad Tailor, V12 Sports & Classics
Joanna Smith, Wink Cars
Lee Ferguson, Pine Lodge Cars
Marc Handscomb, DCC
Mark Gotham, Rangebrook
Sara Williams, Brecon Motors
Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
William Lee-Kemp, Auto Sportiva
Future Star
Sponsored by Northridge Finance
Ashley Richards, GKS of Ivybridge
Dom Lynn, Autopark UK
Felix Reeves, Vansco
Leon Radin, Culloden Cars
Lewis Ball, Norwich Car Store
Louis Gaskin, Snows Peugeot Portsmouth
Oliver Sutherland, Sutherland Automotive
Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars
Qamar Arshad, Motoroo
Robbie Broyd, Ivanhurst Motor Company
Acklam Car Centre
Alexanders Prestige
Beck Evans
Browns Car Company
Car Brothers NI
Crompton Way Motors
Luscombe Leeds
Prestige Diesels & Sports
Redgate Lodge
V12 Sports & Classics
Autopark UK
Carsupermarket.com
Carmotion
George Kingsley
Greg Mitchell Motors
GKS of Ivybridge
LM Motor Company
MB Motors Ballymena
Maple Garage
Pine Lodge Cars
Nominations list to follow
Anchor Vans
Beechwood Autos
Big Van World
J&S Van Centre
Vanbase
Vansco
Vanstar Leeds
VanMonster Leicester
Vanaways
Van Trade Direct
Arnold Clark
Carbase
Cox Automotive
Hilton Car Supermarket
Lithia UK
Norton Way Group
Steven Eagell
Sytner Group
TrustFord
Vantage Motor Group
Used Small Car
Used Mid-Sized Car
Used Luxury Car
Used Performance Car
Used AFV
Used Commercial Vehicle
Used Car of the Year
No shortlist announced
No nominations announced
Bath & Somerset Cars
Carscierge
Hitchfields
Hope and Hope
NexCar
Nolan Cars
Norwich Car Store
Sansoms Specialist Cars
Strenue
Spa Motors Hereford
Autopark UK
Big Motoring World
Carbase
Carsa
Car Planet
CarSupermarket.com
FOW Car Supermarket
Henson Car Store
Hilton Car Supermarket
Hilton Garage
Carite Cars
Crompton Way Motors
Feathercrest Services
Grimsdyke Car Sales
Paragon Cars London
Pinnacle Cars
Prestige Diesel & Sports
Quattro Tech Cars
Small Cars Direct
Summit Garage (Dudley)
Alyn Brewis
AMT Specialist Cars
ASK Motors
Hitchfields
JMV Cars
Motoroo
Plympton Car Centre
RS Car Sales
Spencer’s Car Sales
ZG Prestige
Acklam Car Centre
Auto Sportiva
Beck Evans
Browns Car Company
Infinity Motors
Pine Lodge Cars
Rangebrook Ltd
Redgate Lodge
MB Motors Ballymena
West Motors
Arnold Clark
Barretts
Carsa
Greenhous
Perrys
Snows Motor Group
Swansway
Sytner Group
TrustFord
Wilsons
No nominations announced
No nominations announced
