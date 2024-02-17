Used car dealer Steve Corwood thanks staff and customers as he closes Motor Connect

Used car dealership Motor Connect has decided to close its doors for good.

Managing director Steve Corwood took to LinkedIn and Facebook to make the announcement about the Northwich-based dealership, citing new opportunities that had arisen for his team, and that he and his family were set to remain in Spain having moved there some time ago and established Motor Connect Mallorca.

Writing on the social media platforms, Corwood said: ‘The jungle drums have been beating so it’s time for me to let you all know. The time has come for us to close the doors at Motor Connect.

‘Firstly I want thank all of our customers, partners and friends for your support over the years. I think it’s important for everyone to know that this is a decision through choice!’

Explaining why he had taken the decision, Corwood said: ‘From Motor Connect’s perspective an opportunity for some of the team to move to new opportunities with a fantastic new brand with big plans was presented.

‘The timing was right for everyone and I am very fortunate to have had the support of the team, especially whilst making our move abroad.

‘It’s very rare you find the level of loyalty and trust like this. Thank you guys. They now have the opportunity to grow once more and I wish everyone the best moving forward.

‘On a personal note: We made the choice to move abroad and change our lifestyle as a family.

‘Ultimately, we have made the long-term decision that this will not be changing anytime in the near future and it’s time to build on the foundations we have set for our life abroad.

‘It’s not a decision that comes lightly but as mentioned above all the stars seemed to align for now being the time to make this decision.’

He also thanked his staff and customers over the years, saying: ‘We’ve had a fantastic time with some ups and downs but largely I am very proud of what we have achieved as a team and also the boundaries we pushed, whilst on the most part we were punching well above our weight in a tough sector.

‘I cannot express my gratitude enough for everyone who supported us and the team throughout our time.

‘We are truly grateful.’

Corwood has been on Car Dealer Live and the Car Dealer Podcast over the years as a guest.

In January 2024, he appeared on the podcast and warned that the ongoing Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigation into the motor finance industry could be as big as the PPI scandal.

Corwood began his life in the motor trade at the age of 23 as a manager at Arnold Clark.

He set up Motor Connect in April 2018 and the business quickly became a very successful used car dealership – it was highly commended in the Newcomer Dealership category at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards that year.

‘We were born with a great site and a great opportunity that came at the right time for me,’ he told Car Dealer Live in July 2020.

‘We started off with a lot of knowledge in the industry and direction and processes that we could follow. We got off to a pretty good start and made a name for ourselves fairly quickly, and we like to think we do a good job.’

The full Car Dealer Live interview can be viewed above.