Log in
Rangers' Ianis Hagi during the pre-season match at Firhill StadiumRangers' Ianis Hagi during the pre-season match at Firhill Stadium

News

Used car industry at heart of multi-million pound football argument as Scottish champions Rangers refuse to advertise Cinch

  • Scottish champions Rangers are refusing to advertise Cinch despite £8m sponsorship deal with league
  • Gers chairman Douglas Park runs rival used car firm Park’s Motor Group
  • Fears rising that Cinch could pull out of five-year-deal after just one round of matches

Time 3 mins ago

The used car industry is at the heart of a multi-million pound argument that is currently rocking Scottish football, it has been reported.

A huge row has broken out after Scottish champions Rangers refused to advertise Cinch at their Ibrox Stadium despite the online retailer shelling out £8m to sponsor the country’s top four leagues for the next five years.

The Gers say they should not have to advertise the group as their own chairman, Douglas Park, owns his own second-hand car business that rivals Cinch.

Advert

Park’s Motor Group was founded in 1971 and represents a whopping 26 manufacturers across Scotland.

Rangers’ refusal to acknowledge Cinch has led to a major spat that could even see the long-term partnership end after just one round of games, the Daily Record reports.

The Glasgow club also refusing to join the other Scottish Premiership sides in displaying Cinch branding on their shirts.

Chairman Park remains ‘adamant’ that loopholes in the agreement mean Rangers don’t have to advertise Cinch.

Advert

In response to the blazing argument, Murdoch MacLennan, chairman of the Scottish Premiership, has written to all clubs.

He said: ‘Dear all. You will all be aware that earlier this summer, the SPFL signed a title sponsorship contract with Cinch.

‘This contract is, by value, the biggest single sponsorship deal in the 131-year history of the league.

‘In the context of what is, by any measure, a challenging economic environment, our chief executive and his commercial team deserve huge credit for delivering this deal.

‘It is therefore very disappointing that one of our clubs has not felt able to deliver inventory to cinch.

‘Your Board will be discussing this situation later this week. I will of course be in touch thereafter to give you a further update.’

An executive at one club called the situation ‘hugely embarrassing’ and feared the deal could be cut short.

The agreement is one of several sponsorships invested in by Cinch in recent times.

The company, which is owned by Constellation Automotive Group, also sponsors the England cricket team and a number of the UK’s biggest festivals.

The firm has not commented on the ongoing row.

Pic: PA Images

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190