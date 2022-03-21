Used car retailer Cartime makes £1,500 charitable donation to support Bury Hospice

Car supermarket group Cartime has made a charitable donation of £1,500 to Bury Hospice, the used car retailer has announced.

The firm made the donation as part of its partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which sees it offer support to its local communities.

Cartime has two sites in Bury and one in Rochdale and made the donation to help provide residents and their families with invaluable palliative and end-of-life care and support services.

The decision was made after consultation with staff, who unanimously voted to support the hospice.

Matt Kay, who owns and runs Cartime, said: ‘As a business partner to Enterprise Rent-a Car we have been given the opportunity to support our local community with a donation and encouraged our team to choose a charity which would really benefit from the funding.

‘Bury Hospice does such amazing work for our local community delivering palliative and end of life care.

‘It’s something none of us like to think we will need, but their teams can help so many people – not only by providing medical care but through to family bereavement support.

‘This donation is a way that Cartime and Enterprise can help them to continue their vital work.’

Kay visited Bury Hospice, along with Nawasad Irshad from Enterprise, to handover the cheque for £1,500 to Alison Holland who said: ‘We are delighted to receive this donation, it’s great when local businesses support our work.

‘As a hospice we are part of the community, here for the community and this donation will help us continue to care for those who need us. Thank you.’

Cartime is also looking for similar charitable organisations to receive future donations.

Kay added: ‘We are keen to support other local charities this year where our donation can make a real difference.

‘With that in mind we’re asking people to email us with nominations via our website or by popping into one of our three centres where we’ll have suggestion boxes in place.’

Pictured (right to left): Alison Holland, head of fundraising and Helen Lockwood, CEO from Bury Hospice; Matt Kay from Cartime and Nawasad Irshad from Enterprise