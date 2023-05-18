Used car sales fell by more than 10 per cent in April for Top 200 dealers

Used car sales for the UK’s Top 200 dealers appeared to fall in April, new figures show.

Data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk showed sales of second-hand cars jumped by 10.54 per cent per cent last month to 159,478.

Revenue slid down by over ten per cent, too, with the Top 200 dealers raking in £3.39bn from used car sales, compared to £3.81bn in March.

New stock saw the biggest fall, however, with numbers plummeting by almost 19 per cent on the previous month, from 198,035 to 160,814.

April’s numbers reversed signs of improvement in March, which saw sales rise by 6.8 per cent and revenues increase by more than ten per cent.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the 200-strong list, with 25,844 second-hand cars in stock, a rise on last month’s 24,690.

Marshall maintained its second place with 9,071 cars while Evans Halshaw remained in second and third with 8,573 and 7,916 used cars in stock, respectively.

When it came to the online disruptors, Cinch climbed one place to ninth with 4,620 cars while Cazoo remained in 11th with 4,529 cars in stock.

The Mazda CX-5 remained the month’s fastest selling used car for the Top 200 dealers, while the Ford Fiesta kept its title as the top-selling car.

The full list can be viewed below – members of the Car Dealer website can access the data as part of their membership.