Used car sales show signs of recovery in May after April saw huge slides for Top 200 dealers

Used car sales for the UK’s Top 200 dealers appeared to show signs of recovery in May after a dramatic slide in the previous month.

Data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk showed sales of second-hand cars jumped by 2.9 per cent to 164,138 in the fifth month of the year.

That follows a poor performance in April which saw sales plummet 10.54 per cent to 159,478.

Elsewhere in May, revenue also bounced back with the Top 200 dealers raking in £3.54bn from used car sales, compared to £3.39bn in April – a rise of 4.47 per cent.

However, new stock levels continued to shrink, with numbers tumbling by 1.22 per cent on the previous month, from 160,814 to 158,727.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the 200-strong list, with an average of 24,977 second-hand cars in stock, a slight fall on last month’s 25,844.

Marshall maintained its second place with 8,758 cars while Evans Halshaw and Sytner remained in third and fourth with 8,110 and 7,836 used cars in stock, respectively.

When it came to the online disruptors, Cinch fell one place to tenth with 4,467, just ahead of Cazoo in 11th with 4,438 cars in stock.

The Dacia Duster replaced the Mazda CX-5 as the month’s fastest selling used car for the Top 200 dealers, while the Ford Fiesta kept its title as the top-selling car.

The full list can be viewed below – members of the Car Dealer website can access the data as part of their membership.