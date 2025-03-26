Used car salesman avoids jail for handling stolen Mercedes after dragging brother into dodgy deal

A used car salesman has avoided jail after he admitted to trying to sell a stolen Mercedes.

Jake Bush initially took the German motor in good faith but soon began to suspect it was stolen when he was unable to secure the vehicle’s log book.

Despite his suspicions, the 26-year-old made no effort to find out the truth or go to the authorities and even dragged his brother into the storm by asking him to prep the car for sale.

His plan was eventually thwarted when police stopped the car, while it was being driven on false plates, and the brothers’ fingerprints were found inside.

The pair were arrested for handling stolen goods and have both now pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that Jake, of Ernest Street, Pelton, was the ‘primary mover’ in the plot, the Sunderland Echo reports. Meanwhile, the bench heard that his younger brother had ‘played a minor part in the enterprise’.

Since being recovered, the Mercedes – valued at £24,000 – has been returned to its rightful owner and the eldest Bush brother has walked away from the motor trade after being ‘burnt’ by the experience.

Prosecutor John Garside told the court: ‘The complainant says that her motor vehicle was stolen on January 11. It had been locked and secured at night.

‘It was later seen in Belton Close in Washington, with registration plates that had been cloned.