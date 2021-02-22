A used car dealership has appealed for help in tracing two Ford Focus STs that were stolen over the weekend.

Formula One Car Supermarket in Glasgow Road, Falkirk, was targeted by thieves, with three of the vehicles – together worth some £50,000 – taken overnight between February 20 and 21.

One of the hot hatches was later recovered but two are still missing.

The dealership put out an appeal on Facebook, giving the registration numbers as BT13 WYC and YC13 EAF.

https://www.facebook.com/formula1carcentreltd/posts/2827142860880600

According to the Daily Record, the used car site’s fence and gates were vandalised as well.

Anyone with information about the crime should call police on 101.

Car Dealer has approached Formula One Car Supermarket for a comment.

Main image: Google Street View