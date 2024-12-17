Used Commercial Vehicle of the Year 2024 – Ford Transit Custom

The Ford Transit Custom has been named as Used Commercial Vehicle of the Year at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2024.

The outgoing generation of the legendary vehicle was voted as offering the best package for used car dealers, and came out on top in this year’s awards.

James Baggott, editor in chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘It really is the ultimate van thanks to its huge choice, plentiful body configurations, tidy driving manners and unparalleled support in the used market.

‘It was an easy choice by our judges – congratulations to Ford for this hugely deserved win.’

John Dewar, Ford’s commercial vehicle product and services manager in the UK and Ireland, said: ‘It’s really a privilege to collect this award for the Ford Transit Custom.

‘It’s amazing. The Ford Transit brand is 60 years old next year so it’s nice to pick up this award along with many others.

‘The Transit is fit for purpose for everybody. If you want to go electric, we’ve got capable vehicles which aren’t compromised. If you want to tow something, if you want to carry something, whatever it is – the Ford Transit Custom does it all.

‘If you need support from our Transit Centres, we have them right across the UK. Keeping those vans on the road is essential to our customers to keep their businesses thriving and the backbone of Britain going.

‘Those sites are a one-stop shop for all your commercial vehicle needs.’

Picture: Autoglym’s Mark Docherty, left, the Ford team, and Mike Brewer