Used Performance Car of the Year – Audi RS 4

The Used Performance Car of the Year 2024 has been named – and it’s the Audi RS 4.

The fast German estate car took home the gong thanks to its amazing breath of abilities that impressed the judging panel.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Previous winners of this award have been exotic coupes, but this year’s top choice isn’t – which goes to show just what a cracker the RS 4 really is.

‘Audi has been building this amazing car for 25 years, and it’s loved by its owners for its breathtaking performance and genuine every-day useability.’

Awards host Mike Brewer added: ‘It’s thrilling to drive and can beat many a supercar at the traffic lights, yet there’s room for four… and the dog!

‘It’s a hugely deserving winner of this award.’

Collecting the gong, Michael Otton, national used car manager at Audi UK, said: ‘On behalf of Audi UK, we are absolutely thrilled to pick up this award for the Audi RS 4.

‘It is an incredible vehicle and an incredible award.

‘I think what makes it an award winner is the balance of this vehicle. It’s performance, practical, spacious – you can take it on the school run and at the same time, have a lot of fun with it. There’s something for everyone.

‘It’s been a brilliant, brilliant night. We’ve been to the Used Car Awards for a couple of years now and we’re really lucky to pick up what is our fourth award.

‘A massive thank you to our dealer network who bring this car to our customers and connect them.’

Picture: Autoglym’s Mark Docherty, left, the Audi team, and Mike Brewer