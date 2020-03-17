How to deal with coronavirus: Your questions answered by Lawgistics

LAWGISTICS, the legal firm for the motor trade, has begun offering useful advice on the coronavirus crisis.

Over the coming months, the company will be using its regular updates to focus on the pandemic.

It will be providing answers to the most frequently asked questions it is receiving on its legal helpline and providing employers with guidance on managing their workforce during this difficult time.

Among the questions being answered in the first update are:

My employee has gone into self-isolation. What sick pay is due?

Can I make my employee go home and stay in? What pay is due then?

What if my employee refuses to come to work because he or she is anxious about becoming infected?

To read the answers to those questions and many others, click here.

And if you have any questions related to coronavirus which you would like to be answered in forthcoming updates, please email legalupdates@lawgistics.co.uk

